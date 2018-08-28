Weston well beaten by Radstock in the league

Weston travelled to Radstock in the Somerset Super League Darts and were well beaten 36-50.

The visitors got off to a poor start losing the first three games before Paul Tyler (21.51) stopped the rot with a 4-3 win. This was swiftly followed up with a return to the team by Paul Griffiths (27.45) 4-0.

Board two was still losing games until Clive Strong (23.38) managed a convincing 4-2 win and board one finished off with captain Nick English (21.21) winning 4-3.

The game was still all to play for going into the pairs at 34-40, but Weston put in a poor show with only Tyler and Si Clegg winning their pairs 2-0.

180s were hit by Nick English and Paul Griffiths with the latter taking the Curry Gardens man of the match.

The next game is home to the 49ers in the local derby on January 5.