Laird 'glad' Weston AFC have something to play for against Harrow Borough

Player/assistant manger Scott Laird says the way Weston AFC have brought people together “around the town is incredible”.

And he is pleased “they have something something to play for” against Harrow Borough this Saturday.

The Seagulls currently occupy the fifth and final play-off place ahead of their last Southern Premier South encounter with Boro at The Optima Stadium.

A win would seal a place in the top five and a chance of reaching National League South after their first ever relegation in 2019.

And Laird says he speaks to “amazing” supporters on a regular basis and is glad they have brought some happiness to the fans after a difficult few years.

“It’s great to see their smiles on their faces,” he said.

“Weston have been in the Conference South for many years and they have done really well. But they have never really been involved in anything exciting at the top end of the table it’s always been, no disrespect, at the bottom.

“All of sudden, especially the younger fans and some of the older fans that necessarily haven’t been involved in a promotion push, they are now involved in something that is really exciting and not nerve wracking because they are not going to get relegated to the league below.

“I think speaking to all of them, their smiles and the way it is bringing people together around the town is incredible.

“I’m glad we have got something to play for, for the fans and the whole club. There is a real togetherness between everyone at this moment in time. They can see that we are all working so, so hard for each other and for Weston as a club."

Laird, who arrived at BS24 three years ago to become manager Scott Bartlett’s assistant, is one of the few players in the squad to have experienced promotion through the play-offs in the Football League.

He helped Stevenage record successive promotions, including victory in the 2011 League Two play-off final to reach League One and was part of the Preston North End side that went up to the Championship after winning the League One play-off final.

"I’ve been lucky enough to be involved in five play-off campaigns - won three, lost two,” he added.

“The biggest thing I learnt from them was to go in with good form and it’s a team with really good form. Not just results but the performance because you are going to need those performances over those two hopeful games if we get there and going into this Harrow game, the last game of the season.

“Hopefully that’s a three-game season for us now and we are in really, really good form. Everyone is playing really, really well. It’s so hard to pick a team.

“Hard as in we’ve got so many good players in really good form, but really great and easy because whoever you pick you are going to get everything from them.”