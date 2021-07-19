News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Laird nets injury time friendly winner for Weston at Frome Town

Joshua Thomas

Published: 12:32 PM July 19, 2021   
Weston AFC vs Dorchester Town. Scott Laird. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Scott Laird has been involved in all five of Weston AFC's pre-season goals so far. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Scott Laird was Weston AFC’s hero as his injury-time goal ensured they would come away from Frome Town with a 2-1 pre-season friendly victory.

Laird’s header from Jay Murray’s corner saw Weston make it three games unbeaten after beating an Exeter City XI and drawing with a Cardiff City XI in their first two friendlies.

The left-back has now been involved in all five of Weston goals scored in pre-season.

Frome opened the scoring early on when Rex Mannings curled home a fine strike.

But Lucas Vowles levelled, with his second in three games, with a composed finish before Laird’s 92nd-minute winner.

Manager Scott Bartlett made three changes from the 1-1 draw with The Bluebirds with Jason Pope, Bailey Kempster and Vowles restored to the starting line-up in place of Isiah Jones, Nick McCootie and Jordan Bastin.

The Robins opened the scoring after 12 minutes when Jon Davies found Mannings and the midfielder curled a left-footed shot home first time beyond Luke Purnell and into the left corner.

However, Bartlett’s side didn’t have to wait long before grabbing the equaliser, moments after Jake Jackson had the ball in the net for Frome, when Laird was picked out by Murray and the left-back picked out Vowles.

The former Clevedon Town forward used his first touch to get away from Sam Teale and Marcus Mapstone before he rolled the ball into the back of the net past James Carey.

Both teams had chances to score in the second half but it was Laird who popped up to score the winner when his bullet header was too hot to handle by Carey and give Weston the win at Badgers Hill.

Weston head to Clevedon Town for their next test on Tuesday (7.30pm).

Weston: Purnell, Thomas (C), Laird, J Jagger-Cane (L Jagger-Cane 82), Pope (Humphries 64), Avery, Murray, Humphries (Turner 35), Symons (Yule-Turner 71), Vowles (Kempster 60), Kempster (Griffith 60).

Attendance: 262.

