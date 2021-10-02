Weston AFC looking to create fairyale in FA Cup at Dorking Wanderers says Laird

Published: 9:00 AM October 2, 2021

Weston AFC's Scott Laird celebrates his goal against Hartley Wintney, his third goal in two games after his double in the Seagulls 5-1 win over Taunton Town in the FA Cup. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC

Player/assistant manager Scott Laird says Weston AFC are looking to create one of those “fairytale stories” in the Emirates FA Cup, as they travel to Surrey for their third qualifying round at Dorking Wanderers

The FA Cup has produced, upsets, giant killings, wonderful memories and moments in the competition, which was formed 150 years ago, and captured the hearts of football supporters up and down the country.

Laird has been part of some great FA Cup moments himself, most notably beating Premier League Newcastle United whilst he was with Stevenange in 2011 and opened the scoring against Manchester United in the fifth round four years later.

Scott Laird scores for Preston against Manchester United at Deepdale. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images/Martin Rickett

Weston go into today’s game with their encounter with Swindon Supermarine on Tuesday postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, which Laird says he was “absolutely gutted” and they really “wanted it on.”

He said: “It’s giving us a little more time to prepare for a really, really important game.

“You tell the lads and every dressing room I have been in, every time there has been a lesser side in the FA Cup, I always say there’s always a couple teams that make it to the first round so why can’t it be us?

“That’s the way we will go into the game, why can’t it be us this year? Why can’t we have one of those fairytale stories for the club and the area and put ourselves on the map.

It’s going to be a really tough game against a very good Dorking side. We will go away from home, the league below, we have got nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

After overcoming Flackwell Heath, via a replay, in the first qualifying round, Taunton Town visited The Optima Stadium level on points and were ninth and 10th in the Southern Premier South only to be swept aside 5-1 in the Seagulls best performance this season.

Laird got himself two goals that afternoon but today he will be part of the Seagulls side looking to cause an upset.

Despite being a step and level below Wanderers, who compete in National League South and compete in level six on the pyramid and step two of National League System, Weston visit Meadowbank aiming to reach the fourth qualifying round for the second season in succession.

“We have got players and ambitions to be in that league above,” added Laird.

“As a club, Weston have been lucky to be in that league for a long period of time. We dropped out there the last couple of years and that’s what we are striving to get back to.

“We have got a squad that’s capable of performing at that level and striving to be at that level in the future. Everybody is talking about us being the league below but we are going to go there with a squad that’s more than capable of competing at level week in week out.”

Scott Laird during his days with Stevenage. - Credit: The Comet

But there won’t be a place in the squad for Mike Symons following his departure from the club on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old forward has joined Evesham United after two years with the Seagulls in search of regular football after 26 appearances and three goals.

“I think that needs a whole piece really, it’s hard for me to, and the gaffer (Scott Bartlett), to thank Symo and explain how good a pro, a footballer and a person he is,” Laird said.

“His willingness to support the lads out on the pitch, always doing the extras after the game and that’s not just now but the two years he’s been at this football club.

“For me and the gaffer he’s been just amazing. I’m gutted the two two that he’s been here has been hindered by Covid. Mike was amazing for us when he first came in and we would have got into the play-offs. He was a breath of fresh air.

“I just want to say thank you to him really not as a footballer but as a human being in and around the club and a really good friend.”