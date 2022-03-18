Scott Laird praises Weston AFC's 'exceptional' fitness' at Chesham United

Player/assistant manager Scott Laird praised Weston AFC’s "exceptional" fitness levels at Chesham United and says it is testament of the hard work behind the scenes.

The Seagulls, fresh from their trip to Metropolitan Police on Saturday, were involved in another long journey to Buckinghamshire on Tuesday night.

And Ellis Watts opened the scoring, on his first start since signing on loan from Aldershot Town, with a curling strike in the seventh minute before Bradley Clayton saw his penalty saved 12 minutes later by Max Harris.

Clayton did get an equaliser six minutes before half-time but it Weston went closest to grabbing the winner with a number of chances, including Dayle Grubb’s venomous strike which cannoned off the work five minutes from time.

Dayle Grubb went close to scoring Weston AFC's winner at Chesham United when his effort struck the woodwork five minutes from time. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

And Laird said he was happy to see his side come away with a draw.

“In the grand scheme of things it’s a really good point against a very resolute and hard working Chesham side,” he said.

“They have got some very good players. They play a certain way on their pitch which wasn’t really conducive to our style of passing game but credit to the lads we adapted really, really well.

“In previous years, seasons we wouldn’t have adapted and we would have lost three, maybe four-nil.

“It's testament to the lads where we dug in and the last 20 minutes we played some brilliant football on a pitch that wasn’t really conducive to play football but ultimately we should have won the game.

“Ellis scored a really good goal, he looked threatening every time he got the ball. Again it was hard for all of us really as ball carriers because it wasn’t a pitch where you can carry the ball and take people on.

“It was very bobbly, our players are more technically gifted that want to take people on. It was hard for them but Ellis scored a really good goal. Max made a very good penalty save.

“That was really it. They had a few shots, I call them balloon shots where they have a shot that goes over or wide or well wide. Max didn’t really have to make a save really other than the penalty and one routine save.

“We had some really good chances. Lloydy (Humphries) had a couple of shots, I had a header, (Dayle) Grubby’s hit the post, had another shot, Ellis scored his goal. There were plenty of chances.”

Laird spoke of manager Scott Bartlett, Amy Callow, Taylor Cornish, Chris Knowles and Connor Toland and praised the quintet’s work behind the scenes which helped them get a point at The Meadow.

And the full-back felt it was one point gained rather than two points dropped and the draw sees sixth-placed Weston still in the hunt for the play-offs, three points behind final play-off occupants with a game in hand.

“The fact we are three points with a game in hand, that was a really good point at Chesham, who are obviously a place above us, getting on that playing surface on a Tuesday night it was a really good point," said Laird.

“I must say the lads energy levels were exceptional considering Chesham didn’t play on Saturday. They had a firm rest ready to play against us.

“We made a long journey to Met Police another long journey to Chesham.

"We haven’t stopped playing Saturday, Tuesday, every week for the last four, five weeks but the lads' energy and fitness levels were testament to the gaffer, Knowlesy, (Chris Knowles), Connor (Toland), Taylor (Cornish) and Amy (Callow) who have been brilliant to keep things ticking over, keeping our fitness levels up and the last 20 minutes.

“They were there and we ran over them because of our fitness levels.”

Laird confirmed there should be no more signings and was happy with the side they have accumulated as Weston head into the final eight games of the season.

Sixth-place Weston AFC are three points behind final play-off occupants Chesham United with one game in hand. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

“Our squad is amazing we are really happy with our squad,” he said.

“You never know what could happen with suspension and injuries, touch wood that doesn’t happen and we won’t have to bring in a couple or one in.

“I don’t think we will. I think the cut-off date is in a few weeks where we can’t bring anyone else in. We are more than happy with what we have got in our dressing room.

“The lads that are out on loan will be with us for the future. Ben Griffith, Bailey (Kempster), Will (Turner), (Lucas) Vowlesy, we have got some great players.

“We have got Jack Holmes coming back as well hopefully in the next few weeks which will be brilliant going into that last push. Last four, five games we can get Jack Holmes fit and ready to go which will be great. That will be like a new signing in itself.”