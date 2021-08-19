Weston AFC's Laird welcomes return of Whithead

Published: 5:00 PM August 19, 2021

Keiran Thomas in action for Weston AFC against Merthyr Town as The Seagulls maintained their perfect start to the season to earn back-to-back wins and currently sit in fourth place in the Southern Premier South table. - Credit: Ade Threasher / WsMAFC

Weston AFC player/assistant manager Scott Laird has welcomed the return Ben Whitehead, saying the forward is going to be a “real asset” for the side in the weeks to come.

Whitehead returned to competitive action last Saturday, after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury sustained at Truro City in August 2019, when he came off the bench for the final 20 minutes at Kings Langley before being an unused substitution against Merthyr Town on Tuesday.

“(It’s) great to have Ben Whitehead back first and foremost. Technically in a weird kind of way he hasn’t actually missed a game since he did his knee back at Truro nearly two years ago,” said Laird.

“It’s great to have him back, he’s a goalscorer. We are trying to ease him back in, it’s going take a lot of time, but if get a fully fit Ben Whitehead in the next couple of months, he’s going to be a real asset to us.”

Will Turner was handed his first appearance for The Seagulls in their 3-1 win over The Martyrs when he took the place of captain Keiran Thomas for the final 26 minutes.

The 19-year-old Turner can play at right-back and played for Forest Green Rovers under current Seagulls manager Scott Bartlett.

“Young Will (Turner) came on (Tuesday) who has done excellent for us in pre-season and didn’t put a foot wrong,” Laird added.

“His first taste of men’s football and he was brilliant.”

Goals from Sam Avery, Dayle Grubb and Laird maintained Weston AFC’s perfect start to the season after Tuesday night's triumph.

The left-back now has three goals in as many games against the Welsh side after he opened his goalscoring account for The Seagulls at Merthyr back in August 2019.

“It’s the best feeling in the world to score a goal, I’ve been very lucky to play at the level I have and to score a goal at any level is a great feeling,” he said.

“To score at home after a long time away is brilliant and I’ve scored goals wherever I’ve been and I try to do that at every game I can. I’m a threat going forward and I think Grubby (Dayle) and myself have got a really good relationship at the moment.

“Long may that continue but it’s hard work, because we are working hard on and off the ball. With a football you’ve got to run around you’ve got to work hard and if you do that you will get your reward.

“I’m just happy to contribute to the team and get another win.”