Tennis: Last-minute pairing serve up doubles title at Winscombe

Winscombe Tennis Club chairman Suzie Stockwell with trophy winners Elaine Edwards (Woodlands) and Sue Williamson (Bridgwater) Archant

Elaine Edwards, of Weston’s Woodlands club, and Sue Williamson, of Bridgwater, won the annual North Somerset women’s doubles at Winscombe.

They paired up at the last minute when their original partners had to pull out and the event saw some of its most closely fought matches.

Eight clubs were represented and competition was fierce as four pairs battled for top spot.

Jenny Bird and Sarah Waring, of Cleeve, topped the standings in the round-robin with six wins out of seven matches.

Edwards and Williamson were the only pair to beat them and then went on to claim a narrow victory in a thrilling final.

Winscombe Tennis Club secretary Gill Sayzeland said: “It was most enjoyable and closely fought, although the number of entries was down because of the holidays.

“Congratulations to everyone for some very fine tennis, played with the usual good-natured camaraderie.”

*Woodland Tennis Club are celebrating the Easter weekend with a social Saturday for juniors.

Sessions will take place at 9am for eight year olds and under, 10am for nine and 10-year-olds and 11am for 11 and over.

And there will be added Easter fun and games for the youngsters taking part, as well as hotdogs and cakes and a name the Bunny competition.

Children will have a chance to win an Easter hamper if they get the name of the rabbit right. Anyone is welcome to attend the sessions, which cost just £3, and more information is available from Rachel Oxley on 07919 204673.