The Convicts head the mixed league
PUBLISHED: 12:22 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:22 12 December 2018
The Convicts are the leaders at Christmas in the Weston Mixed Cribbage League.
Weston Mixed Cribbage League:
W D L Pts
The Convicts 9 1 1 19
Unsociables 6 3 2 15
Niks 5 1 5 11
RAFA 4 2 5 10
Social Bees 4 1 6 9
George & Dragon 4 1 6 9
WCC 4 0 7 8
WCC A 3 1 7 7
Weston Men’s Cribbage League:
W D L Pts
Services 7 1 4 59
Working Men’s Club 6 3 3 57
NI, Kewstoke 7 1 4 55
Baker St Boys 5 3 4 54
Criterion 6 1 5 53
Weston Golf Club 6 2 4 53
49 Club 3 5 4 51
Raddy’s 6 1 5 51
Charles Dickens 6 1 5 50
Old Kings Head 5 1 6 45
Boro Social Club 4 2 6 40
Bristol 49ers 4 2 6 40
Regency A 4 0 8 34
Regency B 3 1 8 30
