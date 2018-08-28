Advanced search

The Convicts head the mixed league

PUBLISHED: 12:22 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:22 12 December 2018

The Convicts are the leaders at Christmas in the Weston Mixed Cribbage League.

Weston Mixed Cribbage League:

W D L Pts

The Convicts 9 1 1 19

Unsociables 6 3 2 15

Niks 5 1 5 11

RAFA 4 2 5 10

Social Bees 4 1 6 9

George & Dragon 4 1 6 9

WCC 4 0 7 8

WCC A 3 1 7 7

Weston Men’s Cribbage League:

W D L Pts

Services 7 1 4 59

Working Men’s Club 6 3 3 57

NI, Kewstoke 7 1 4 55

Baker St Boys 5 3 4 54

Criterion 6 1 5 53

Weston Golf Club 6 2 4 53

49 Club 3 5 4 51

Raddy’s 6 1 5 51

Charles Dickens 6 1 5 50

Old Kings Head 5 1 6 45

Boro Social Club 4 2 6 40

Bristol 49ers 4 2 6 40

Regency A 4 0 8 34

Regency B 3 1 8 30

