Leach and Overton included in England's Ashes squad in Australia

Published: 1:00 PM October 13, 2021

Somerset Cricket Club's Jack Leach and Craig Overton have been named in England's 17-man Ashes squad for the 2021-22 series in Australia.

Spinner Leach will play in his second Ashes, while pace bowler Overton will play in his third.

England will play their first test Brisbane on December 8 before the fifth and final test will end in Perth on January 18

"A tour of Australia is the pinnacle as an England Test cricketer. I am delighted that all of our available players have committed to the tour. We are looking forward to touring and enjoying the experience of this historic series," said head coach Chris Silverwood.

"This is why we play and coach to be involved in iconic series like this. More than half of our squad haven't featured in an Ashes tour before, which means we will be fresh and looking to embrace the cricket and the excitement of touring one of the best places in the world."

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced last Friday the tour would be going ahead following concerns regarding Covid.

Head coach Chris Silverwood has brought in 10 newcomers who will touring in an Ashes series for the first time including wicketkeeper and vice-captain Jos Buttler.

However, there is no place in the squad for all-rounders Ben Stokes, who is resting his left index finger after taking an "indefinite break" from the game in July , and Moeen Ali, who has recently announced his retirement.

Fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Olly Stone also miss out due to injuries along with left-arm seamer Sam Curran

"I believe we have selected a well-balanced squad with options in all areas and a blend of youth and experience. There is real competition for places and a genuine desire to work hard and compete, aiming to create some history."

Full Squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire) captain, James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Dom Bess (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey) Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Craig Overton (Somerset) Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex). Chris Woakes (Warwickshire) and Mark Wood (Durham).