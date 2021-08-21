What Kpohomouh can bring to Weston AFC according to Southampton FC reporter

Published: 9:00 AM August 21, 2021

Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett with Pascal Kpohomouh after the defender agreed to sign for The Seagulls. - Credit: Liam Drury/WsMAFC

Weston AFC have been in the hunt to bring in a defender since the confirmation of Chris Knowles being ruled out for the whole season with a knee injury.

Knowles’ injury, which manager Scott Bartlett called a “big blow", left The Seagulls with only five defenders, naming the same back four for back-to-back wins over Kings Langley and Merthyr Town consisting of club captain Keiran Thomas, Jason Pope, Sam Avery and Scott Laird.

In Pascal Kpohomouh they have brought in a talented defender, who can play at right-back or centre-back, and he becomes Scott Bartlett’s side fifth signing of the summer following the arrivals of centre-back Jason Pope, central midfielder Jack Holmes and wingers Jordan Bastin and Jay Murray.

The 19-year-old began his career with Manchester City Academy before moving to Southampton on a two-year scholarship deal in 2018, signing a professional contract with the Saints in the same year.

After captaining the under-18s, Kpohomouh progressed to the under-23s and would remain with the South Coast-based club for the next three years before his release a few months ago.

Kpohomouh has picked up international honours after playing for England under-16s, 17s and 18s.

His talent hasn’t gone unnoticed and had trials with Derby County, Middlesbrough and Stoke City this summer.

To find more about him, Weston Mercury Sport spoke with Southampton FC reporter Tom Leach of Hampshire Live and Football London, you can find him on Twitter here.

How great is the signing of Pascal for Weston?

“Well if truth be told, I’m pretty surprised to see Pascal end up at that level," said Leach.

“He joined Saints from Manchester City late in his development, one of many along with players like Sam Bellis who remain key players for Saints Under-23s.

“Shortly before his release, he had trials with a number of big EFL clubs and I am sure he will have had trials elsewhere during the summer too.

“I think non-league will be good for him, a good opportunity for him to play with men and not boys.”

What can you tell me about those trials, how did he do and he must be highly thought of to get those sort of opportunities?

“He played 180 minutes over two wins with Boro, conceded just two goals. He then played at right-back in games for Derby and Stoke, failing to keep a clean sheet. It looked, on the surface, that he did well.”

How would you describe his time with Southampton Academy? What did people think of him?

“Strong on the ball, six foot one, dominating. The big problem is, due to Covid, we didn’t get to see much of his final year with the club. Big shame.”

Was it a surprise to see him released by Southampton?

“Ultimately, no. He was having trials elsewhere and Saints have players like Will Tizzard growing fast with huge futures. They’ve also signed Dynel Simeu from Chelsea.”

What kind of a player are Weston getting?

“Well firstly, they’re getting a player who has played for England at under-16, 17 and 18 level, so he has played at the highest level of academy football.

“As you can imagine with a Premier League academy graduate, he is good on the ball and is versatile in where he can play.

“He is predominantly a centre-back but he can play at right-back.”

What are his strengths and weaknesses?

“He is a big strong lad and is very dominant in the air. That is probably his biggest strength.

“He had a few things to improve on at Saints but ultimately failed to prove that he was a good enough defender to land a new deal.”

Weston AFC have had a number of players who have gone from non-league and into the Football League, so the grounding at the club is very strong, do you think Pascal can do the same and use this as a stepping stone to bigger and better things?

“Absolutely, and I am sure he will have known all about that before he signed for Weston.

“He has only known category one academies so far in his career but he certainly has the physicality to boss it in non-league.

“I would be very surprised if he doesn’t find his way back up into the Football League very soon.”