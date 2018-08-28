Uphill B team lose to the league leaders

Uphill B team lost 7-2 to league leaders Backwell, despite their best efforts.

The Uphill Badminton Club B team of Hannah Warren, Caroline Higgins, Anna Bickell, Billy Fear, Harrison Whitehouse and Rob Morray travelled to Backwell to take on the league leaders.

Despite their best efforts, the team just managed to pick up two rubbers. Firstly Hannah teamed up with Billy to win in three, before Hannah and Anna also won their rubber.

The boys came agonisingly close with Billy and Harrison losing out 22-20 in a decider despite having match points.

The men’s A team travelled to Academy at the unpopular time of 1.30pm on a Saturday in Knowle.

Sadly Jamie turned his ankle in the first point of game one, so gave them three rubbers. Uphill then comfortably won the remaining three match-ups thanks to Sam Quarmby, Billy Fear and Rob Morray to salvage a 3-3 draw.

The men’s B team quartet of Bill Ponting, Tony Wilsher Day, Ben Moore and Marcus Pan all turned it on this week to complete a comfortable 6-0 victory over league newcomers Alton.

This did however include a 29-27 win for Ben and Marcus and Bill serving from 12-20 down to a win 22-20 in game one with Ben. This puts the team in second place going into the new year.

This weekend also saw a fascinating Under-10s match between Chew and Uphill. The Uphill six of Roman, Daniel, Ayshen, YiTian, Xuyi and Shenay all played well.

The singles were shared 6-6 with wins for Ayshen and YiTian, with Xuyi and Shenay sharing their matches.

Into the doubles and the teams could not be separated and the final few rubbers saw Chew just edge ahead to run out winners 24-18 on a day where junior badminton was the real winner.

A big thank you goes to Will Mellersh and his scoring helpers for hosting Uphill. There are two more Uphill/Chew double headers to look forward to in the new year.

The weekend finished with the first game in the newly-formed over-14 girls’ league.

The singles were superbly well matched, Chew took them 3-1, but of the nine games, only one did not make 15-11 or closer. Alice took the Uphill singles 15-12, 15-8.

Into the doubles, five of the six rubbers went to deciding games with a host of high scores.

Uphill levelled up at 4-4 and then inevitably the final two rubbers were also shared to leave a thrilling match aptly level at five each.

Uphill: Alana Burstow, Sophie Gardner, Alice Morgan and Emily Aldridge. Chew: Megan, Fran, Liv and Lucy.