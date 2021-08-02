Leisure Leagues crown Kokeheads, Tesco's Finest
Leisure leagues Weston-super-Mare crowned their Tuesday and Summer League champions at Winterstoke Hundred Academy and @Worle Centre recently.
The Tuesday league had seen multiple interruptions due to lockdowns and clashes with England games but the winners from their extended season were Kokeheads.
They finished the season strongly with a nine-point margin over eventual runners-up Puyol Pants Down, who themselves overtook Uncle Duncan Balls on the final day of the season after the latter suffered a surprise defeat.
Ted Mewes from Green Pete Elite won the Golden Boot award, finishing up with an excellent 24 goals.
The Tuesday League will welcome two further teams for the new season and split into two divisions, meaning even more opportunities to compete for bragging rights, and more importantly prize draw entry.
The Summer League had been introduced in addition to the usual Thursday League at @Worle Centre and eight teams battled it out in the fairer weather to finish the strongest.
Tesco’s Finest finished with a 100 per cent record and three of the top five goalscorers in the league as BTEK took second spot four points back.
The Golden Boot was shared between Ben Thorne from Pathetico Madrid and Luke Edwards of Tesco’s Finest, both with nine goals apiece, and after such a success, the Summer League will return next year.
All league winners, runners-up and top scorers will be entered into a monthly prize draw for an opportunity to bag the best awards on offer in small sided football, ranging from £500 in Nike Vouchers or 400 cans of Carling to the star prize of a £12,000 holiday to Germany for six.
Leisure Leagues run six-a-side leagues in Weston-super-Mare at Worle Community School/@Worle Centre and Winterstoke Hundred Academy all through the year.
If you would like to hear more, visit www.leisureleagues.net, call Sam on 07554 446806 or email at samwonnacott@leisureleagues.co.uk.