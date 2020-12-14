Published: 9:00 AM December 14, 2020

Local tennis star Les Treen has received a Lifetime Achievement award from the Avon LTA.

Treen, Woodland LTC's first coach for 14 years and chairman for 16 years until his retirement in 2019, was recognised for his long service and contribution to tennis at local, county and national level in a career spanning 60 years.

The presentation was due to be held in Bristol in April but finally took place via Zoom last week.

As a youngster Treen played all traditional sports for Cyfarthfa Castle Grammar in South Wales, rugby for his university and semi-professional football for Eastbourne United.

But a chance introduction to tennis, aged 16, would result in him later winning several titles while at university, serving in the Army and the singles title in the annual Weston tournament at the Winter Gardens on his arrival to teach French and Russian at the Weston Grammar School for Boys.

Treen played 20 years for Somerset and considered his best wins to be against three Wales Under-18 champions, with Gerald Battrick becoming British No.1 within a few years, and against Steven Fitelson, an American Wimbledon qualifying player.

As a veteran, Treen won the Somerset Open nine times, the Avon Closed six times and the Wales over-60title four years in succession while also captaining the various Avon age group teams for 25 years and the Wales national team in the annual Four Nations age group event.

He also won a doubles title in Le Touquet, France, partnered by an Australian and the over-60 singles title in Nashville, USA.

In 1998, he was ranked No. 2 in the UK after reaching the national finals of his age group (65+) at Wimbledon, Bournemouth and Eastbourne and selected as a squad member to represent GB in the veteran championships in Barcelona.

In 1987, with eldest son and GB junior Philip, he won the inaugural Father & Son Futures title and represented GB in the inaugural international tournament at La Manga, where they helped to beat the USA in the final to lift the Kiam Cup.

In 1988 they retained their national title defeating former Davis Cup captain David Lloyd and his son Son in straight sets and were promoted to No.1 pair to defend their international title in Marbella where they were defeated by Canada 2/1 in the semi-final.

In 1992 Treen played with younger son Jon and, as Avon and regional champions, they reached the quarter-finals of the UK tournament.

Establishing a tennis club at the local grammar school in 1958, he soon provided competitive opportunities by forming an Under-16 inter-school league of six teams, organised annual junior summer holiday courses on the school courts and served as secretary of the Weston annual tournament for 13 years.

In the mid-1970s he accepted an invitation from Somerset to become manager of their top junior squads to develop their match play skills and tactical awareness and refereed the Somerset Junior Closed events at Millfield for 13 years.

He also organised and refereed the South West England inter-county tournament for 15 years, involving six counties and held over two days at Millfield, that saw each county's winning girls' and boys' age group teams.

In 1982, he was invited to join Avon LTA and served on the committee for 29 years during which time he was variously chairman of Avon's Tennis Development Committee, chairman of Avon Schools LTA for 21 years - in the early 90s helping the incoming coach at Priory, Weston, by recruiting 150 local primary school pupils and obtaining an LTA grant of £300 to meet the expenses of six coaches to conduct an all-day shift - and co-ordinator of all veteran events and fixtures totalling 18 men's and ladies' teams for nine years up to his retirement from county tennis in 2012.

Treen had also been a team selector for Somerset and Avon for many years, having set up an after-school tennis club on his appointment at the local grammar school and produced the first state schoolboy to win a national under-16 singles title at Queen's Club in London in 1963 and the runner-up in 1980.

In 1979, Broadoak - with a team of former Windwhistle boys - became the only state school to win the under-15 boys' team event the Milbourne Cup at Wimbledon after competing against 63 top public schools and beating a powerful Eton squad in the quarter-finals.

The next year, the team's leading singles player - who had been ranked number one in South West England in every age group and won approximately 50 tournaments in six years, would win the Irish under-16 title, as well as a scholarship to Millfield and beat Andrew Castle in the final of the South West England under-18 Championships, 6-1 in the third set.

A former Windwhistle girl defeated Annabel Croft in an under-16 tournament, as well as two opponents destined to become GB number ones, and on a tennis scholarship in America, the Broadoak and Woodland player was awarded All American status as a member of the USA national winning college team, was ranked number one in Tennessee after winning the State Closed and on a brief return home remained unbeaten in the German League and defeated three players in the British top 10 (losing just two games against the number six).

However, due to injury, she was unable to accept two invitations from the LTA to join the GB senior squad on training sessions at Bisham Abbey in 1988 and later returned to the USA to accept an offer to become head coach of a country club in Nashville.

Having joined Woodland in 1964, Treen became the club's first coach in 1983 and coached free of charge on Saturday mornings for 14 years which would have contributed approximately an extra £26,000-plus to the club's finances.

As coach at Broadoak and Woodland, four boys won both the junior and senior county singles' titles and with four other boys and two girls represented Avon or Somerset at senior level at County Week.

Seven juniors qualified for the top 32 places in the national age group championships with several reaching the third round and one reaching the under-14 quarter-finals, losing 9-7 in the third set, and the under-16 semi-finals, losing 10-8 in the third set.

Invited to join the national under-14 and under-16 squads, the player was also invited by sponsors to play with and against Rod Laver and Vijay Armritage at the Royal Albert Hall between the main professional events.

Over many years, five boys won tennis scholarships to Millfield and Repton, while five former juniors are still currently successful head coaches in the UK and abroad with the one in the USA recently seeing one of his club's former juniors, Tenys Sandgren, reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open twice and in 2019 reach the last 16 at Wimbledon where he lost 7-6 to Roger Federer in the fifth set after holding seven match points.

One coaching in New Zealand has recently been named Coach of the Year in Waikato, Hamilton, after coaching a number of players to national titles.

In 1986, four Woodland boys reached the semi-finals of the National under-16 Puma Club Championships resulting in a former Uphill junior school team member being awarded a scholarship to Repton where he would captain their under-18 national winning team in 1988 and emulate another Uphill junior pupil awarded a scholarship to Millfield, aged 14, in the 1960s, who went on to win the Under-18 Junior Wimbledon doubles title.

In 2019, Treen retired as chairman after 16 years and was awarded life membership of the club. After the county presentation by video link, he thanked Avon LTA for the long-term support and freedom given him to implement any proposed initiative and for the award which would be a permanent reminder of the countless individuals he had worked with or played against and the long and happy association he had enjoyed with individuals, clubs, schools and county tennis for more than 60 years.

A self taught player from the age of 16, Treen said the sport had given him a life-long interest, enjoyment and opportunities to travel, compete and make friends at home and abroad, and with its capacity to provide the adrenalin rush of competition deep into one's declining years, it had always been a pleasure and privilege to give something back in return and work with committed young local players and share a common aim to try and help them to get to whatever level of play they aspired.

Treen's award concludes a year that has seen him and his wife celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary and learn that the eldest of his late brother's three great grandsons, all currently on full sport scholarships at Bristol's Clifton College, 19-year-old Ioan Lloyd, a regular player with the Bristol Bears, was recently invited to join the Wales senior national rugby squad, gaining his first international caps against Georgia and Italy within the past month.