Published: 5:00 PM April 22, 2021

Uphill Castle's George Cox celebrates one of his four wickets for 11 runs in Saturday's win against Lympsham & Belvedere. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Uphill Castle captain Andy Llewellyn has called on side to put in “100 per cent commitment and effort” against Bridgwater in their last pre-season match.

Castle have won both friendlies played so far, against Shaftsbury Road on Easter Sunday and Lympsham & Belvedere last Saturday.

And Llewellyn confirmed the majority of players involved in the victory over L&B will feature, with a couple missing due to work and “strength in depth” to fill those missing spaces.

“I look at Bridgwater as the best team in the area,” said Llewellyn.

“You have got Clevedon and teams like that but as a club Bridgwater set the standards on and off the pitch.

“They have got a very good four, five teams, they are coached very well, they have a lovely ground and a very hospitable club.

“We are looking forward to Saturday and this time next Saturday we'll have a bigger picture what to expect for the week after.

“As long as they give 100 per cent commitment and effort, which they have done today, that’s all I can ask for.”

Last weekend’s triumph made it back-to-back victories after opening with a 150-run win against Shaftsbury Road as part a deal which sees Uphill host the Proper Job Weston & District Midweek League side for the foreseeable future.

A strong Castle line-up, mixed with experience and youth, ended on 248-4 on Saturday, then bowled out L&B for 204.

“What pleased me most was we probably had eight of our first team out playing, which is a good sign in pre-season,” he added.

“Usually our pre-season games are hit by Rugby and Football season continuing, because they have all been curtailed early we had a good team out.

“We had young Charlie Huke making his first team debut, he is only 15, and he bowled six overs again, progression from him.

“Basically that’s the first time for a long time we can probably play our strongest team in pre-season with a view to do well.

“Usually first league game everybody turns up because they have turned out in Rugby and Football, so today was a bonus.”

But Llewellyn praised the work done by the people behind the scenes at The Castle, hailing the club on and off the pitch as “doing really well.”

He said: “A lot of people said today it’s the best they have seen the ground at this stage of the season for a long time.

“It’s not just the players, you have got your staff. I’ve got Dave Kelly, Mike Gardner, Ade Gardner they have been doing the work, painting, decorating which people don’t see, all the tables done and painted ready for today’s game.

“We’ve got Gary and Abi Kennedy in the kitchen doing all the food today. It’s all voluntary and all proceeds to the club. Sarah Holyday doing the bar, again it’s a club effort, obviously the players make it on the pitch, if we do well on the pitch we do well off it.”