Local boxers lead the way as championship action comes to Weston’s Winter Gardens

Dean Dodge celebrates his latest success Archant

Championship boxing came to Weston’s Winter Gardens at the weekend, with local fighters enjoying plenty of success.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Vladminir Georgiev celebrates his win with promoter and trainer Stuart Davies Vladminir Georgiev celebrates his win with promoter and trainer Stuart Davies

Promoter Stuart Davies saw Bristol’s Duane Winters defend his Southern Area title with a TKO stoppage in the ninth round in the headline contest.

And Weston’s Team Dynamite professional Vladimir Georgiev earned a unanimous points win over four rounds, although Dan Sabastonelli – from the same WAMA gym stable – did not box as his opponent was injured a few days earlier.

Davies said: “Vlad is a seasoned amateur boxer with an impressive background. He is a huge talent and will develop into a champion.

“We really need a sponsor to help him to get to that level. He has the talent – he has proved that in his two pro fights.”

Meanwhile, Somerset’s Dean Dodge won his six-round contest against Telford’s Dean Jones with a TKO stoppage at the start of the fifth round.

Jones had never been stopped in 12 previous fights, but Dodge proved too strong as he claimed a seventh successive victory to maintain his unbeaten record in the paid ranks.

He said: “Another TKO victory for me is showing my strength as a professional fighter is growing with each training camp.

“I honestly believe I’m going to go a long way in this professional fight game and I need the backing from local companies to sponsor me and show support.

“It’s not everyday you get a professional fighter from Yeovil doing what I’m doing. I’ve been to Marbella for camps, training with the best guys in the country – the likes of Issac Lowe who is current WBC International champion – and the trainer of Tyson Fury and it’s really starting to show in my fights.

“I’d like to thank my sponsors for the continued support. Without these companies it would be so difficult to be able to box as a professional.

“A big thank you to them and everyone who supports me in my career – Penmill Scaffolding, Yeovil Hire Centre, Paragon Cleaning Services, BLD Home Improvements and Camelot Builders.”

The next professional show is scheduled for May 25. For more information about tickets and boxing classes call the WAMA gym on 01934 414183.