Cricket fixtures 2021: Local clubs learn dates
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Local cricket clubs can start looking forward to the 2021 season after fixtures were released at the weekend.
Weston are due to begin their WEPL Premier 2 Bristol/Somerset campaign on the road at Ilminster on May 1, with Winterbourne the first visitors to Devonshire Road a week later.
Congresbury begin their Bristol & North Somerset division season with a home date against Twyford House, while Uphill Castle and Winscombe both start the new Somerset League Premier Division term on home soil.
Meanwhile, clubs in Division Seven and Eight voted in favour of a new structure and rule changes to reduce travel and allow a better matchday experience on and off the field.
Somerset League chairman Edward Martin said: "The league hopes it will also redress some of the points that Somerset Cricket Board's analysis of the last two regular seasons yielded and make this area of the league, which is an entry point into the senior game, the best place for young players to step into adult cricket."
You may also want to watch:
The league season is due to finish on August 28.
WEPL Prem 2 Bristol/Somerset
Most Read
- 1 Prohibition notices served to two Weston businesses for breaching Covid rules
- 2 First section of the North South Link opened
- 3 Question & Answer session with Weston managing director Oli Bliss
- 4 Weston town centre to undergo 'facelift' next month
- 5 Sexual assault investigation prompts police appeal
- 6 More than 86 per cent of people over 80 given first dose of vaccine
- 7 Parents 'in tears' over Weston school's generous fuel fund
- 8 Secondary school to expand to second site expected to cost £30million
- 9 Work begins on Weston's £20million broadband investment
WESTON
May 1: Ilminster
May 8: WINTERBOURNE
May 15: North Perrot
May 22: TAUNTON ST ANDREW
May 29: Bristol
June 5: FROME
June 12: Bishopston
June 19: MIDSOMER NORTON
June 26: Bath II
July 3: ILMINSTER
July 10: Winterbourne
July 17: NORTH PERROT
July 24: Taunton St Andrew
July 31: BRISTOL
August 7: Frome
August 14: BISHOPSTON
August 21: Midsomer Norton
August 28: BATH II
Bristol & North Somerset
CONGRESBURY
May 1: TWYFORD HOUSE
May 8: Stapleton
May 15: BRISTOL II
May 22: Bristol West Indian Phoenix
May 29: KNOWLE
June 5: BRISLINGTON
June 12: Old Bristolians Westbury
June 19: GOLDEN HILL
June 26: Keynsham
July 3: Twyford House
July 10: STAPLETON
July 17: Bristol II
July 24: BRISTOL WEST INDIAN PHOENIX
July 31: Knowle
August 7: Brislington
August 14: OLD BRISTOLIANS WESTBURY
August 21: Golden Hill
August 28: KEYNSHAM
Somerset League
Premier
UPHILL CASTLE
May 1: TAUNTON DEANE II
May 8: Long Sutton
May 15: YEOVIL
May 22: Wells
May 29: WINSCOMBE
June 5: North Petherton
June 12: SHAPWICK & POLDEN II
June 19: BUTLEIGH
June 26: Trull
July 3: Taunton Deane II
July 10: LONG SUTTON
July 17: Yeovil
July 24: WELLS
July 31: Winscombe
August 7: NORTH PETHERTON
August 14: Shapwick & Polden II
August 21: Butleigh
August 28: Trull
WINSCOMBE
May 1: YEOVIL
May 8: Wells
May 15: North Petherton
May 22: SHAPWICK & POLDEN II
May 29: Uphill Castle
June 5: BUTLEIGH
June 12: Long Sutton
June 19: TRULL
June 26: Taunton Deane II
July 3: Yeovil
July 10: WELLS
July 17: NORTH PETHERTON
July 24: Shapwick & Polden II
July 31: UPHILL CASTLE
August 7: Butleigh
August 14: LONG SUTTON
August 21: Trull
August 28: TAUNTON DEANE II
Division 2
LYMPSHAM & BELVEDERE
May 1: Temple Cloud
May 8: TAUNTON II
May 15: Frome II
May 22: BRIDGWATER III
May 29: Weston II
June 5: MIDDLEZOY
June 12: Ilminster II
June 19: MINEHEAD II
June 26: North Newton
July 3: TEMPLE CLOUD
July 10: Taunton II
July 17: FROME II
July 24: Bridgwater III
July 31: WESTON II
August 7: Middlezoy
August 14: ILMINSTER II
August 21: Minehead II
August 28: NORTH NEWTON
Division 3
BURNHAM
May 1: Purnell
May 8: WEST MONKTON
May 15: Cheddar
May 22: WEMBDON II
May 29: NORTH PERROT II
June 5: Broadway & Horton
June 12: CASTLE CARY
June 19: Huntspill & District
June 26: TAUNTON ST ANDREW
July 3: PURNELL
July 10: West Monkton
July 17: CHEDDAR
July 24: Wembdon II
July 31: North Perrot II
August 7: BROADWAY & HORTON
August 14: Castle Cary
August 21: HUNTSPILL & DISTRICT
August 28: Taunton St Andrew
CHEDDAR
May 1: West Monkton
May 8: PURNELL
May 15: BURNHAM
May 22: North Perrott II
May 29: BROADWAY & HORTON
June 5: Huntspill & District
June 12: TAUNTON ST ANDREW
June 19: Wembdon II
June 26: CASTLE CARY
July 3: WEST MONKTON
July 10: Purnell
July 17: Burnham
July 24: NORTH PERROT II
July 31: Broadway & Horton
August 7: HUNTSPILL & DISTRICT
August 14: Taunton St Andrew
August 21: WEMBDON II
August 28: Castle Cary
HUNTSPILL & DISTRICT
May 1: NORTH PERROT II
May 8: Broadway & Horton
May 15: CASTLE CARY
May 22: Taunton St Andrew
May 29: WEMBDON II
June 5: CHEDDAR
June 12: Purnell
June 19: BURNHAM
June 26: West Monkton
July 3: North Perrot II
July 10: BROADWAY & HORTON
July 17: Castle Cary
July 24: TAUNTON ST ANDREW
July 31: Wembdon II
August 7: Cheddar
August 14: PURNELL
August 21: Burnham
August 28: WEST MONKTON
Division 4
WEDMORE
May 1: CHARD II
May 8: Taunton Deane III
May 15: HUISH & LANGPORT
May 22: Ilton
May 29: Trull II
June 5: YEOVIL II
June 12: Kilmington & Stourton
June 19: CREWKERNE
June 26: Uphill Castle II
July 3: Chard II
July 10: TAUNTON DEANE III
July 17: Huish & Langport
July 24: ILTON
July 31: TRULL II
August 7: Yeovil II
August 14: KILMINGTON & STOURTON
August 21: Crewkerne
August 28: UPHILL CASTLE II
Division 6N
CHURCHILL
May 1: Shapwick & Polden III
May 8: WEMBDON III
May 15: Horrington
May 22: LYMPSHAM & BELVEDERE II
May 29: Winscombe II
June 5: TEMPLE CLOUD II
June 12: Huntspill & District II
June 19: Uphill Castle III
June 26: FROME III
July 3: SHAPWICK & POLDEN III
July 10: Wembdon III
July 17: HORRINGTON
July 24: Lympsham & Belvedere II
July 31: WINSCOMBE II
August 7: Temple Cloud II
August 14: HUNTSPILL & DISTRICT II
August 21: UPHILL CASTLE III
August 28: Frome III
Division 7 Yellow
MARK
May 1: Cheddar II
May 8: MIDDLEZOY II
May 15: Churchill II
May 22: WESTON V
May 29: Weston IV
June 5: WEDMORE II
June 12: Wembdon IV
June 26: BURNHAM II
July 3: CHEDDAR II
July 10: Middlezoy II
July 17: CHURCHILL II
July 24: Weston V
July 31: WESTON IV
August 7: Wedmore II
August 14: WEMBDON IV
August 28: Burnham II