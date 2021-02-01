News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Cricket fixtures 2021: Local clubs learn dates

Lee Power

Published: 10:30 AM February 1, 2021   
Cricket stumps are lined up (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Sets of cricket stumps are lined up - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Local cricket clubs can start looking forward to the 2021 season after fixtures were released at the weekend.

Weston are due to begin their WEPL Premier 2 Bristol/Somerset campaign on the road at Ilminster on May 1, with Winterbourne the first visitors to Devonshire Road a week later.

Congresbury begin their Bristol & North Somerset division season with a home date against Twyford House, while Uphill Castle and Winscombe both start the new Somerset League Premier Division term on home soil.

Meanwhile, clubs in Division Seven and Eight voted in favour of a new structure and rule changes to reduce travel and allow a better matchday experience on and off the field.

Somerset League chairman Edward Martin said: "The league hopes it will also redress some of the points that Somerset Cricket Board's analysis of the last two regular seasons yielded and make this area of the league, which is an entry point into the senior game, the best place for young players to step into adult cricket."

The league season is due to finish on August 28.

WEPL Prem 2 Bristol/Somerset 

WESTON 

May 1: Ilminster 

May 8: WINTERBOURNE 

May 15: North Perrot 

May 22: TAUNTON ST ANDREW 

May 29: Bristol 

June 5: FROME 

June 12: Bishopston 

June 19: MIDSOMER NORTON 

June 26: Bath II 

July 3: ILMINSTER 

July 10: Winterbourne 

July 17: NORTH PERROT 

July 24: Taunton St Andrew 

July 31: BRISTOL  

August 7: Frome 

August 14: BISHOPSTON 

August 21: Midsomer Norton 

August 28: BATH II 

Bristol & North Somerset 

CONGRESBURY 

May 1: TWYFORD HOUSE 

May 8: Stapleton 

May 15: BRISTOL II 

May 22: Bristol West Indian Phoenix 

May 29: KNOWLE 

June 5: BRISLINGTON 

June 12: Old Bristolians Westbury 

June 19: GOLDEN HILL 

June 26: Keynsham 

July 3: Twyford House 

July 10: STAPLETON 

July 17: Bristol II 

July 24: BRISTOL WEST INDIAN PHOENIX 

July 31: Knowle 

August 7: Brislington 

August 14: OLD BRISTOLIANS WESTBURY 

August 21: Golden Hill 

August 28: KEYNSHAM 

Somerset League

Premier 

UPHILL CASTLE 

May 1: TAUNTON DEANE II 

May 8: Long Sutton 

May 15: YEOVIL 

May 22: Wells 

May 29: WINSCOMBE 

June 5: North Petherton 

June 12: SHAPWICK & POLDEN II 

June 19: BUTLEIGH 

June 26: Trull 

July 3: Taunton Deane II 

July 10: LONG SUTTON 

July 17: Yeovil 

July 24: WELLS 

July 31: Winscombe 

August 7: NORTH PETHERTON 

August 14: Shapwick & Polden II 

August 21: Butleigh 

August 28: Trull 

WINSCOMBE 

May 1: YEOVIL 

May 8: Wells 

May 15: North Petherton 

May 22: SHAPWICK & POLDEN II 

May 29: Uphill Castle 

June 5: BUTLEIGH 

June 12: Long Sutton 

June 19: TRULL 

June 26: Taunton Deane II 

July 3: Yeovil 

July 10: WELLS 

July 17: NORTH PETHERTON 

July 24: Shapwick & Polden II 

July 31: UPHILL CASTLE 

August 7: Butleigh 

August 14: LONG SUTTON 

August 21: Trull 

August 28: TAUNTON DEANE II 

Division 2 

LYMPSHAM & BELVEDERE 

May 1: Temple Cloud 

May 8: TAUNTON II 

May 15: Frome II 

May 22: BRIDGWATER III 

May 29: Weston II 

June 5: MIDDLEZOY 

June 12: Ilminster II 

June 19: MINEHEAD II 

June 26: North Newton 

July 3: TEMPLE CLOUD 

July 10: Taunton II 

July 17: FROME II 

July 24: Bridgwater III 

July 31: WESTON II 

August 7: Middlezoy 

August 14: ILMINSTER II 

August 21: Minehead II 

August 28: NORTH NEWTON 

Division 3 

BURNHAM 

May 1: Purnell 

May 8: WEST MONKTON 

May 15: Cheddar 

May 22: WEMBDON II 

May 29: NORTH PERROT II 

June 5: Broadway & Horton 

June 12: CASTLE CARY 

June 19: Huntspill & District 

June 26: TAUNTON ST ANDREW 

July 3: PURNELL 

July 10: West Monkton 

July 17: CHEDDAR 

July 24: Wembdon II 

July 31: North Perrot II 

August 7: BROADWAY & HORTON 

August 14: Castle Cary 

August 21: HUNTSPILL & DISTRICT 

August 28: Taunton St Andrew

CHEDDAR 

May 1: West Monkton 

May 8: PURNELL 

May 15: BURNHAM 

May 22: North Perrott II 

May 29: BROADWAY & HORTON 

June 5: Huntspill & District 

June 12: TAUNTON ST ANDREW 

June 19: Wembdon II 

June 26: CASTLE CARY 

July 3: WEST MONKTON 

July 10: Purnell 

July 17: Burnham 

July 24: NORTH PERROT II 

July 31: Broadway & Horton 

August 7: HUNTSPILL & DISTRICT 

August 14: Taunton St Andrew 

August 21: WEMBDON II 

August 28: Castle Cary  

HUNTSPILL & DISTRICT 

May 1: NORTH PERROT II 

May 8: Broadway & Horton 

May 15: CASTLE CARY 

May 22: Taunton St Andrew 

May 29: WEMBDON II 

June 5: CHEDDAR 

June 12: Purnell 

June 19: BURNHAM 

June 26: West Monkton 

July 3: North Perrot II 

July 10: BROADWAY & HORTON 

July 17: Castle Cary 

July 24: TAUNTON ST ANDREW 

July 31: Wembdon II 

August 7: Cheddar 

August 14: PURNELL  

August 21: Burnham 

August 28: WEST MONKTON 

Division 4 

WEDMORE 

May 1: CHARD II 

May 8: Taunton Deane III 

May 15: HUISH & LANGPORT 

May 22: Ilton 

May 29: Trull II 

June 5: YEOVIL II 

June 12: Kilmington & Stourton 

June 19: CREWKERNE 

June 26: Uphill Castle II 

July 3: Chard II 

July 10: TAUNTON DEANE III 

July 17: Huish & Langport 

July 24: ILTON 

July 31: TRULL II 

August 7: Yeovil II 

August 14: KILMINGTON & STOURTON 

August 21: Crewkerne 

August 28: UPHILL CASTLE II 

Division 6N 

CHURCHILL 

May 1: Shapwick & Polden III 

May 8: WEMBDON III 

May 15: Horrington 

May 22: LYMPSHAM & BELVEDERE II 

May 29: Winscombe II 

June 5: TEMPLE CLOUD II 

June 12: Huntspill & District II 

June 19: Uphill Castle III 

June 26: FROME III 

July 3: SHAPWICK & POLDEN III 

July 10: Wembdon III 

July 17: HORRINGTON 

July 24: Lympsham & Belvedere II 

July 31: WINSCOMBE II 

August 7: Temple Cloud II 

August 14: HUNTSPILL & DISTRICT II 

August 21: UPHILL CASTLE III 

August 28: Frome III 

Division 7 Yellow 

MARK 

May 1: Cheddar II 

May 8: MIDDLEZOY II 

May 15: Churchill II 

May 22: WESTON V 

May 29: Weston IV 

June 5: WEDMORE II 

June 12: Wembdon IV 

June 26: BURNHAM II 

July 3: CHEDDAR II 

July 10: Middlezoy II 

July 17: CHURCHILL II 

July 24: Weston V 

July 31: WESTON IV 

August 7: Wedmore II 

August 14: WEMBDON IV 

August 28: Burnham II

