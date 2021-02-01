Cricket fixtures 2021: Local clubs learn dates

Published: 10:30 AM February 1, 2021

Local cricket clubs can start looking forward to the 2021 season after fixtures were released at the weekend.

Weston are due to begin their WEPL Premier 2 Bristol/Somerset campaign on the road at Ilminster on May 1, with Winterbourne the first visitors to Devonshire Road a week later.

Congresbury begin their Bristol & North Somerset division season with a home date against Twyford House, while Uphill Castle and Winscombe both start the new Somerset League Premier Division term on home soil.

Meanwhile, clubs in Division Seven and Eight voted in favour of a new structure and rule changes to reduce travel and allow a better matchday experience on and off the field.

Somerset League chairman Edward Martin said: "The league hopes it will also redress some of the points that Somerset Cricket Board's analysis of the last two regular seasons yielded and make this area of the league, which is an entry point into the senior game, the best place for young players to step into adult cricket."

The league season is due to finish on August 28.

WEPL Prem 2 Bristol/Somerset

WESTON

May 1: Ilminster

May 8: WINTERBOURNE

May 15: North Perrot

May 22: TAUNTON ST ANDREW

May 29: Bristol

June 5: FROME

June 12: Bishopston

June 19: MIDSOMER NORTON

June 26: Bath II

July 3: ILMINSTER

July 10: Winterbourne

July 17: NORTH PERROT

July 24: Taunton St Andrew

July 31: BRISTOL

August 7: Frome

August 14: BISHOPSTON

August 21: Midsomer Norton

August 28: BATH II

Bristol & North Somerset

CONGRESBURY

May 1: TWYFORD HOUSE

May 8: Stapleton

May 15: BRISTOL II

May 22: Bristol West Indian Phoenix

May 29: KNOWLE

June 5: BRISLINGTON

June 12: Old Bristolians Westbury

June 19: GOLDEN HILL

June 26: Keynsham

July 3: Twyford House

July 10: STAPLETON

July 17: Bristol II

July 24: BRISTOL WEST INDIAN PHOENIX

July 31: Knowle

August 7: Brislington

August 14: OLD BRISTOLIANS WESTBURY

August 21: Golden Hill

August 28: KEYNSHAM

Somerset League

Premier

UPHILL CASTLE

May 1: TAUNTON DEANE II

May 8: Long Sutton

May 15: YEOVIL

May 22: Wells

May 29: WINSCOMBE

June 5: North Petherton

June 12: SHAPWICK & POLDEN II

June 19: BUTLEIGH

June 26: Trull

July 3: Taunton Deane II

July 10: LONG SUTTON

July 17: Yeovil

July 24: WELLS

July 31: Winscombe

August 7: NORTH PETHERTON

August 14: Shapwick & Polden II

August 21: Butleigh

August 28: Trull

WINSCOMBE

May 1: YEOVIL

May 8: Wells

May 15: North Petherton

May 22: SHAPWICK & POLDEN II

May 29: Uphill Castle

June 5: BUTLEIGH

June 12: Long Sutton

June 19: TRULL

June 26: Taunton Deane II

July 3: Yeovil

July 10: WELLS

July 17: NORTH PETHERTON

July 24: Shapwick & Polden II

July 31: UPHILL CASTLE

August 7: Butleigh

August 14: LONG SUTTON

August 21: Trull

August 28: TAUNTON DEANE II

Division 2

LYMPSHAM & BELVEDERE

May 1: Temple Cloud

May 8: TAUNTON II

May 15: Frome II

May 22: BRIDGWATER III

May 29: Weston II

June 5: MIDDLEZOY

June 12: Ilminster II

June 19: MINEHEAD II

June 26: North Newton

July 3: TEMPLE CLOUD

July 10: Taunton II

July 17: FROME II

July 24: Bridgwater III

July 31: WESTON II

August 7: Middlezoy

August 14: ILMINSTER II

August 21: Minehead II

August 28: NORTH NEWTON

Division 3

BURNHAM

May 1: Purnell

May 8: WEST MONKTON

May 15: Cheddar

May 22: WEMBDON II

May 29: NORTH PERROT II

June 5: Broadway & Horton

June 12: CASTLE CARY

June 19: Huntspill & District

June 26: TAUNTON ST ANDREW

July 3: PURNELL

July 10: West Monkton

July 17: CHEDDAR

July 24: Wembdon II

July 31: North Perrot II

August 7: BROADWAY & HORTON

August 14: Castle Cary

August 21: HUNTSPILL & DISTRICT

August 28: Taunton St Andrew

CHEDDAR

May 1: West Monkton

May 8: PURNELL

May 15: BURNHAM

May 22: North Perrott II

May 29: BROADWAY & HORTON

June 5: Huntspill & District

June 12: TAUNTON ST ANDREW

June 19: Wembdon II

June 26: CASTLE CARY

July 3: WEST MONKTON

July 10: Purnell

July 17: Burnham

July 24: NORTH PERROT II

July 31: Broadway & Horton

August 7: HUNTSPILL & DISTRICT

August 14: Taunton St Andrew

August 21: WEMBDON II

August 28: Castle Cary

HUNTSPILL & DISTRICT

May 1: NORTH PERROT II

May 8: Broadway & Horton

May 15: CASTLE CARY

May 22: Taunton St Andrew

May 29: WEMBDON II

June 5: CHEDDAR

June 12: Purnell

June 19: BURNHAM

June 26: West Monkton

July 3: North Perrot II

July 10: BROADWAY & HORTON

July 17: Castle Cary

July 24: TAUNTON ST ANDREW

July 31: Wembdon II

August 7: Cheddar

August 14: PURNELL

August 21: Burnham

August 28: WEST MONKTON

Division 4

WEDMORE

May 1: CHARD II

May 8: Taunton Deane III

May 15: HUISH & LANGPORT

May 22: Ilton

May 29: Trull II

June 5: YEOVIL II

June 12: Kilmington & Stourton

June 19: CREWKERNE

June 26: Uphill Castle II

July 3: Chard II

July 10: TAUNTON DEANE III

July 17: Huish & Langport

July 24: ILTON

July 31: TRULL II

August 7: Yeovil II

August 14: KILMINGTON & STOURTON

August 21: Crewkerne

August 28: UPHILL CASTLE II

Division 6N

CHURCHILL

May 1: Shapwick & Polden III

May 8: WEMBDON III

May 15: Horrington

May 22: LYMPSHAM & BELVEDERE II

May 29: Winscombe II

June 5: TEMPLE CLOUD II

June 12: Huntspill & District II

June 19: Uphill Castle III

June 26: FROME III

July 3: SHAPWICK & POLDEN III

July 10: Wembdon III

July 17: HORRINGTON

July 24: Lympsham & Belvedere II

July 31: WINSCOMBE II

August 7: Temple Cloud II

August 14: HUNTSPILL & DISTRICT II

August 21: UPHILL CASTLE III

August 28: Frome III

Division 7 Yellow

MARK

May 1: Cheddar II

May 8: MIDDLEZOY II

May 15: Churchill II

May 22: WESTON V

May 29: Weston IV

June 5: WEDMORE II

June 12: Wembdon IV

June 26: BURNHAM II

July 3: CHEDDAR II

July 10: Middlezoy II

July 17: CHURCHILL II

July 24: Weston V

July 31: WESTON IV

August 7: Wedmore II

August 14: WEMBDON IV

August 28: Burnham II