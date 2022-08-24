Lucas crowned Wedmore Ladies Gooding Cup champion

Wendy Lucas, Wedmore Ladies Captain won the Gooding Cup with her predecessor Ann Dixon, who finished second. - Credit: Wedmore Golf Club

Wedmore Ladies had another trophy competition with the Gooding Cup up for grabs for the best score in the monthly stableford.

Ladies captain Wendy Lucas won with 42 points, which was also the best score in Division One.

Previous captain Ann Dixon was second in the division on 40 with Eileen Parnell another point back in third.

Betty Norman scored 40 to win Division Two, one ahead of Joan Bessex who beat Karen Barnett on countback.

Ange Tanner continued her run of good form to win Division Three with 41, three better than Janet Robson with Maggie Dommett in third place.

The seniors almost won a trophy themselves this week, with their team runners-up in the Quantock Stag at Enmore, losing out by just two points to Bristol & Clifton in the inter-club competition.

Wedmore’s own competition this week was another stableford and the dry conditions continue to produce good scores.

Brad Speller set the pace in Division One with 45, three ahead of Dom Smith with Steve Plant another point back in third.

Brian Kidd is another man in form, winning Division Two on 44, two better than Ian Sentence with Ivor Monelle in third.

Tony Williams was another to score 45, enough to win Division Three from Alasdair McDonald by two with Barrie Gardiner another point back in third.

David Russell clinched Division Four on 42, which was three better than runner-up James Robertson with Mel Tolchard in third.

There was rather more sedate scoring in the weekend medal, except for the Ladies as Ronnie Follenfant won with a six-under par 66, one better than Janis Lawrence with Mandy Vearncombe third on four-under 68.

In the Men’s Division One there was a blanket finish with three players on 72.

Countback gave first place to Daryl Cornelius ahead of Mark Sweeting and Dale Worthington, as Andrew Wallis won Division Two in another close finish.

His 68 was one better than Paul Stephens who beat Martin Olive on countback.

The best men’s score of the day was by Paul England, winning Division Three with 67, one better than Jeff Bulcock who in turn was one better than Paul Stevenson.