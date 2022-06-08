Jack Luff's superb batting display helps Lymphsam & Belvedere beat Bridgwater

Jack Luff scored 98 runs, including seven fours and eight sixes, from 92 deliveries. - Credit: Archant

Jack Luff helped Lympsham & Belvedere record back-to-back away victories with a 41-run win at Bridgwater thirds on Saturday.

Having lost the toss, the visitors were asked to bat on a lively pitch and Dave Luff (6) was early caught at deep cover off the bowling of Seth Locke.

Mike Hosey (2) edged to the wicketkeeper off Freddie Brewer but Jamie Howson joined Jack Luff and they batted bravely as the opening bowlers bowled well.

Howson (6) fell lbw to Locke and was followed by Tom Gooding (4), caught at gully off Tom Fursland.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals as Nathan Hancock (3) was caught behind off Callum Pope and CJ Neate (5) run out by a good throw from the boundary.

Jack Luff looked in good touch but couldn’t find a willing partner as Sam McCrea (7) was caught at extra cover and Brad Ashfield caught at short third man, both off Ed Habberfield.

Matt Grute joined Jack Luff at 108-8 as they looked to rebuild the innings and Luff looked in impressive form as he launched into anything loose.

Having got to his half-century he took the attack to the home bowling, reaching 98 before he was caught on the deep mid-wicket boundary, having hit seven fours and eight sixes.

The partnership took the score to 181-9 and Neil Chadwick joined Grute and to try and see out the remaining overs.

Chadwick (9) was caught and bowled by Dominic Court leaving Grute 25 not out as L&B closed on 207, with 39 extras.

McCrea bowled Kieran Windsor (4) in the first over of Bridgwater's reply and struck again to bowl Court (6) as the batters struggled against his pace.

McCrea (3-32) also got rid of the dangerous Stuart Watson (0), caught by Grute in an impressive opening spell, while Neate (2-34) continued his excellent form as he bowled Hayden Standerwick (0) and had Will Moyse (8) well caught at mid-on.

Andrew Skidmore and Callum Pope batted positively, taking the attack to the L&B bowlers who kept their nerve under pressure.

Brad Ashfield (1-36) bowled an impressive spell and removed the dangerous Pope (25) and Habberfield (9) was run out by an excellent direct hit by Jack Luff, who was outstanding in the field.

Skidmore continued to impress and Locke (18) looked in good touch before he was trapped lbw by Chadwick (2-29), who also bowled Brewer (2) to leave victory in sight.

Jack Luff (0-28) bowled well at the death and with overs running out Skidmore (73) looked to hit out but could only find McCrea on the mid-wicket boundary off Gooding (1-7) as Bridgwater closed on 166.