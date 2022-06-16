Lympsham & Belvedere record third win in four against Temple Cloud

Lympsham & Belverdere recorded their third victory in four games with a 22-run win against Temple Cloud on Saturday.

Put into bat, they lost Sam Neate lbw to Simon Curtis early on, but Dave and Jack Luff batted sensibly.

The score reached 50 before Jack Luff (28) mistimed a drive to mid-on off the bowling of Curtis.

Wickets continued to fall as Tom Gooding (0) was trapped lbw by Curtis and Dave Luff (12) was caught and bowled by Charlie Thompson.

Sam McCrea and Nathan Hancock began to rebuild the innings, pushing the score close to the 100 mark.

And Hancock (17) looked in good touch until he was trapped lbw by Rob Head.

Brad Ashfield joined McCrea and they looked to bat in an aggressive manner, hitting hard down the ground and running well.

The pair got the score to 188 after a partnership of 94 before Ashfield (44) was caught by Curtis.

McCrea continued to strike the ball well going past his half century before CJ Neate (4) was run out.

Matt Grute (1) was caught on the mid-wicket boundary looking to hit out off the bowling of Andrew Mortimer and Sam Poole (10) played a nice cameo before he was bowled by Nick Mortimer.

Neil Chadwick joined McCrea as they looked to bat the remaining overs, with the latter smashing 20 from the final over to lift the total to 268-9.

McCrea finished unbeaten on 90 from 74 balls, hitting 12 fours and three sixes, with Chadwick nine not out.

The Temple Cloud innings started aggressively with 81 on the board in the 11th over before Gooding bowled Curtis (16).

Neate struck twice in quick succession, with Matt Sheppard (1) and Mike Denning (0) caught at gully by Chadwick, the second catch a fine diving effort.

Andrew Mortimer and Kevin Curtis (23) batted sensibly, putting on 72 for the fourth wicket, before McCrea’s off-spin trapped the latter.

McCrea struck again as Thompson (8) pulled straight to Ashfield on the deep square boundary, then took the key wicket of the dangerous Mortimer (86), who was bowled when looking to attack.

McCrea (4-34) completed his spell by bowling Nick Mortimer (1), while Gooding (2-45) returned to bowl Stef McHale (2).

Head was looking to attack the bowling, but Poole (1-13) bowled Tom Iles (6) in a fine three-over spell under pressure.

Neate (3-29) returned and bowled Harry Pledge (11) leaving Head 39 not out as Temple Cloud closed on 246 all out.

Lympsham & Belvedere return to action this Saturday when they visit Uphill Castle.