Stephenson Memorial Cup holders Lympsham Allsorts knocked out by Burnham

Published: 1:00 PM May 25, 2021

Holders Lympsham Allsorts and runners-up Weston are out of Proper Job Midweek League's Stephenson Memorial Cup after round two of this season's competition.

The Allsorts made the short trip to local rivals Burnham-on-Sea, who batted first and made steady progress as Peter Harris anchored the innings with an undefeated 62 to enable a final total of 120-5.

Lympsham's reply never got going and a devastating late spell of bowling from Andy Allen saw the Allsorts dismissed for 72.

Allen finished with 4-9 and enjoyed good support from Connor Lefrere (2-14) and Matt Dibble (3-8).

In Division Two, Andy Marshall made 49 and Leighton Grant an undefeated 46 as the Cleeve Ducks posted 118-5 against East Huntspill with Ian Phillips claiming 2-23.

East Huntpill’s reply was dominated by Adam Harding's 69 not out as he led his side to an eight-wicket win.

A rain-ravaged week before resulted in just Division Two’s match between Allerton and East Huntspill being played.

Batting first Allerton's Ryan Scantlebury hit 64 off 47 balls and Nick Ollerenshaw added a solid 49 to help them reach 127 from their 16 overs.

And despite a valiant attempt from East Hunstpill’s Matt Edwards, who hit 39 off 34 deliveries, they were dismissed for 71.

On Saturday June 5 (1pm), Shaftsbury Road will travel to Allerton to raise money charities the Alzheimer’s Society and Weston Hospice Care.

The two sides will consist of an 1980s Music XI and Wrestlers XI and it will be pay what you want on the day as the clubs hope to bring in £500 to charities.

“(It) means the world, we have all been effected by Alzheimers, losing loved ones or been humbled by the work of Weston Hospice Care supporting the ones we love,” said Shaftsbury Road's Jake Mawford.

"It is two amazing charities which we hold very close to our heart. The club initiative to raise money every year is crucial to upholding our values. We appreciate anyone who supports us on our journey.”

You can find the links here - https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/srcc-alzheimers and https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shaftesbury-road-cricket-club.