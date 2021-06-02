News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Lympsham Allsorts avenge Memorial Cup exit with Burnham on Sea win

Joshua Thomas

Published: 3:30 PM June 2, 2021   
Cricket balls lay on the ground during the 2021 season

Lympsham Allsorts returned to winning ways after they quickly avenged last week's Stephenson Memorial Cup exit at the hands of Burnham on Sea with a four-wicket victory over their conquerors in Division One.

Batting first, Burnham reached 151-5 with Brad House top scoring with 50 as Tom Gooding claimed 3-22 and Lee Coles 2-14.

To reach this challenging total the Allsorts needed their talisman Jamie Howson to fire on all cylinders and he did not disappoint, making 60, before Rich Coles contributed 30 to secure victory.

In Division Two, Liam Jones scored 29 not out, Tom Stevens 31 and Kieran McManus 20 not out as Cheddar scored 122-4 against Allerton whose reply never really got going after the early loss of some influential batsmen. 

After some mid-innings meandering a late mini-flurry of runs enabled three batting points to be gained as Cheddar finished comfortable victors.

A knock of 45 from Paul Gadsen enabled the Cleeve Ducks to reach 115-7 against Mark with L. Tinkler taking 2-15. 

S. Tinkler then made 26 but the rest of the Mark batsmen struggled to make any impression as they finished 18 runs short with Cleeve under-15 Cohen Grant taking 4-24.

