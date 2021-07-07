Lympsham Allsorts defeat Weston on final ball to win by three wickets

Published: 5:00 PM July 7, 2021

Weston's Ryan Davies (left) presenting the match ball to Lympsham Allsorts' Jamie Howson (right).

Jamie Howson's 90 helped Lympsham Allsorts to a three-wicket victory in a Proper Job Weston & District Midweek League Division One classic at Weston.

Matt Knight scored 28 to get Weston off to a good start before Ryan Davies contributed 34.

Davies was then brilliantly caught right on the boundary by Alex Howman, who knocked the ball up in the air, before falling over the rope and then returning to complete the catch.

Matt Kearsey finished unbeaten on 43 in a total of 140-8 with Rich Coles taking (2-17).

Andy Fear and Georgina Tulip both claimed early wickets before Sedgemoor Caravans Man of the Match Howson began to monopolize the reply as wickets fell regularly at the other end.

When he was run out off the penultimate ball for a hugely entertaining 90, two more runs were required off the last delivery which was dispatched to the boundary by Simon Hawkings to secure an entertaining win.

Weston's Ryan Davies (left) presenting the Sedgemoor Caravans Man of the Match to Lympsham Allsorts' Jamie Howson (right).

Another close finish saw Huntspill & District prevail by a single run in their double header with Winscombe.

Batting first they made steady progress through Ryan Edwards (20) and Sam Lillycrop (16), before Shaun Lismore top scored with 63 to take the final total to 155-7 with Tom Hall taking 4-15.

Oscar Browne (27) and Hall (19) gave the reply early impetus and Finlay Anderson made 34 before Ewan Griffith (47 not out) took his side to the brink of victory before ultimately falling one run short.

In Division Two, Finn Ball took 3-18 and Roger Gale 3-14, as Mark were dismissed, with James Chinnock top scoring with 29.

Churchill reached their target for the loss of five wickets with Michael Pye continuing his good form with 28 not out.

Cheddar posted 150-2 before dismissing Wedmore for 70.

The first Stephenson Memorial Cup semi-final saw Shaftesbury Road book their place in the final with victory over the Presidents after scoring 201-6.

Nilanjan Chatterjee took 2-26 and Craig Scrivens nabbed 2-32 before Shaftesbury restricted the Presidents reply to 136-7, with Jack and Dave Luff making 40 and 29 respectively.