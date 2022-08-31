Lympsham & Belvedere fall to heavy Long Sutton defeat

Jack Luff top scored for Lympsham & Belvedere with 69 runs, including seven fours and three sixes, from 55 deliveries. - Credit: Archant

Lympsham & Belvedere fell to a 105-run defeat against Long Sutton on Saturday.

They won the toss elected to bowl with Sam McCrea removing Jack Lyons (7) before CJ Neate (1-40) bowled Alex Lyons (5).

Ollie Heywood joined Mike Cooper and they hit the ball to all parts of the ground.

Heywood changed the game with his positive intent as the duo took the score past the 100 mark before Neil Chadwick (1-44) had Cooper (39) well caught by Tom Gooding.

James Cook joined Heywood and they continued to up the scoring rate until Gooding struck immediately to bowl Cook (23).

Heywood brought up his century soon after as the runs continued to flow, but Gooding (2-51) removed him for 114 as Andy Taylor took a good catch on the boundary.

Long Sutton continued their positive intent as they ran hard between the wickets and hit regular boundaries but Matt Davis (1-37) trapped Ollie Phillips (14) lbw.

McCrea (2-41) completed a good spell by bowling Toby Parcell (26) but Joe Martin and Archie Heywood helped Long Sutton passed the 300 mark.

Brad Ashfield struck late on to bowl Martin (53) as Long Sutton closed on 319-8.

The hosts lost an early wicket as Dave Luff (0) was caught and bowled by Heywood in the first over.

Jack Luff joined Gooding and looked to rebuild the innings, running well between the wickets and putting away anything loose.

Luff reached his half-century as boundaries came easily and the pair took the score past the 100 mark before Luff (69) was bowled by Cook.

Gooding (31) was bowled by Cook and Martin came back to rip through the L&B middle order as he bowled Ashfield (8) and trapped Chadwick (0) lbw.

He then bowled McCrea (5) and Taylor (0) and with the innings faltering Neate was joined by Matt Grute and they dug in and picked up valuable batting points.

Neate (21) was caught at mid-off off the bowling of Edgar Herridge, before Grute and Kev Crockett ensured maximum bonus points as they took the score past 200.

Grute (39) was timing the ball well before a pull shot was caught at fine leg off the bowling of Herridge.

The innings closed when Matt Davis (0) was bowled by Lewis Brookes with Crockett six not out as L&B were 214 all out.

L&B head into the last game of the season this Saturday against Butleigh knowing only a win can guarantee they stay in the Premier Division.