Lympsham & Belvedere pick up first win of the season at Trull

Lympsham & Belvedere gained their first league win of the season after beating Trull by three wickets on Saturday.

L& B won the toss elected to bowl first. CJ Neate and Sam McCrea bowled well without luck as Trull slowly accumulated runs. Neate (0-34) bowled an excellent spell up front once again giving the visitors good control early on. Andy Sapey (21) retired hurt bringing the dangerous Andy Clark to the crease to join Tim Gibbs. The pair looked to be putting a useful partnership together before Andy Taylor (1-54) bowled Gibbs (41) with the score on 87.

Clark (24) looked in fine touch until he was caught and bowled by Neil Chadwick. Wickets started to fall at regular intervals as Ollie Barrett (4) was trapped LBW and Josh Parker was caught by Sam McCrea both off the bowling of Tom Gooding.

Gooding bowled a fine spell (3-48) as he bowled Keith Ford (5) as runs were hard to come by. The economical Chadwick (2-14) struck again trapping Elliott Trotman LBW.

With the score on 127 for 6 Danny Parsons joined Brian Stone and they looked to rebuild the innings batting sensibly without taking risks as they pushed the score past the 180 mark.

McCrea (1-33) had Parsons (12) caught by Mike Hosey in the deep as the Trull innings closed on 187 for 7.

Stone finished on an excellent 41 not out for Trull alongside Craig Lawton on two not out.

Lymspsham & Belvedere's innings didn’t start well as Mike Hosey (4) chopped onto his stumps off Lawton. Jack Luff joined Dave Luff and they looked to put together a partnership, Jack was in positive form hitting hard down the ground taking the attack to the home bowlers.

The score raced along as Jack (60) he hit four fours and five sixes in an excellent display before he was bowled by Stone with the score on 99.

Jamie Howson (0) was unfortunate to chop on off T Gibbs as L & B began to lose wickets. Dave (18) batted sensibly before he was adjudged LBW before Lawton struck once again on the next ball as Nathan Hancock (0) was caught by Stone.

Gooding was joined at the wicket by McCrea and they set about rebuilding the innings. The pair batted with great maturity as they capitalised on the bad ball and ran well between the wickets.

McCrea (23) was unfortunate to get out as he slapped a cut straight to point to Gibbs.

Matt Grute (0) fell shortly after bowled by the accurate Barrett as Lympsham & Belvedere struggled home.

Gooding batted excellently finishing on an impressive 38 not out as alongside Neate two not out they reached the target of 188 with two overs in hand.