Lympsham & Belvedere get better of Bridgwater rivals

Published: 5:00 PM July 27, 2021

Lympsham & Belvedere got the better of Bridgwater in their Somerset League Division Two top of the table encounter.

Put into bat on a lively pitch offering good bounce, Mike Hosey and George Nuttycombe (9) looked to attack, but the latter was soon caught behind.

Jack Luff was caught at slip for 11, with Hosey also taken behind the stumps for 21, before Dave Luff (6) was trapped leg before and Sam McCrea caught without scoring to make it 61-5.

Nathan Hancock was joined by Tom Gooding and they looked to rebuild the innings as they put the bad balls away and ran well between the wickets.

Hancock (12) took one chance too many and was caught, bringing Neil Chadwick to the crease, but Gooding continued to bat well, hitting the boundary regularly and rotating the strike at will.

Chadwick (17) fell leg before to leave L&B 136-7 but Matt Grute looked in confident mood and Gooding got to his half century hitting hard through mid-wicket as the scoring rate continued to increase.

Grute (19) hit a huge six before he was caught behind but Gooding (61) played an important innings before he was caught and bowled, having hit 11 boundaries.

Sam Jennings batted sensibly alongside Jack Neville, who hit a boundary to get L&B to the 200 mark before he was bowled by the impressive K Roberts (5-25).

L&B got the perfect start in Bridgwater's reply as Gooding took a good return catch to dismiss J Salt (5) with his first ball.

It wasn't long before Gooding (2-27) struck again as he clean bowled D Court (0) with an inswinger but K Roberts and B Vickery batted sensibly as the ball continued to beat the bat regularly.

McCrea (1-42) got the important breakthrough having Roberts (29) well caught at square leg by Hancock but Bridgwater continued to go on the offensive as the scoring rattled along at over six an over.

The introduction of Hosey had an immediate effect as he bowled Vickery (22) with the score on 104 but A Skidmore (25) looked dangerous before he was well caught by Chadwick at slip off Hosey.

Wickets continued to fall as Hosey (4-48) struck twice more, thanks to an lbw decision and Dave Luff catch at mid-wicket, and a superb piece of fielding by McCrea saw the back of N Kemp (1) as he returned well from the boundary after a fine one-handed pick up.

Chadwick (2-9) got among the wickets to help seal victory as Bridgwater closed on 141 all out, with Gooding taking the Lympsham Concrete man of the match award.