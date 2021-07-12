Lympsham & Belvedere take spoils at Taunton

Published: 5:00 PM July 12, 2021

Lympsham & Belvedere came out on top in their Somerset League clash at Taunton.

After a delayed start and reduction to 40 overs per side, they put the hosts into bat and saw Tom Gooding strike with the new ball.

Sam McCrea (1-42) also had success as Jack Luff took a superb catch at short extra cover, with Gooding (2-37) claiming a second scalp as Matt Grute held onto a chance.

Neil Chadwick (0-7) bowled an accurate eight-over spell to build pressure, with Andy Taylor (2-14) returning with a fine spell of seam bowling and getting rewards as Jamie Howson and Mike Hosey held catches.

Hosey struck with his first ball as Howson held another chance at gully and finished with 3-21 as McCrea and George Nuttycombe pouched other offerings.

Jack Luff (1-17) got in on the act as Taunton closed on 146-9, but L&B lost Hosey without scoring and Luff followed for just one.

Nuttycombe (14) and Howson (21) looked to rebuild but then fell, soon followed by Nathan Hancock, Chadwick (11) and Pete Hooper (17) as L&B slipped to 88-7.

Gooding and McCrea rotated the strike without taking risks and ran hard between the wickets, putting bad balls to the boundary.

And McCrea (38) showed his class on the way to the Lympsham Concrete man of the match award, as Gooding (19) swept well to seal victory with five overs to spare.

McCrea said: "It was great to get the team over the line, we weren't at our best but have come away with a win when on another day it may have been very different."

Gooding added: "It was a tight game, Taunton bowled well and put us under pressure. Luckily we managed to get the job done."

The seconds slipped to a six-wicket loss against Shapwick & Polden thirds, who climbed above them into fourth place.

Put into bat, L&B saw Sam Neate (31) and Jim Bishop put on 43 in 13 overs before a run out.

Kevin Crockett hit three fours in a row before a short rain break,, but Bishop fell for 26 with the score on 103 in the 26th over.

Crockett (67) reached an impressive half-century, claiming the Butcombe Brewing Company man of the match award, and Stuart Bruce (13) also reached double figures before L&B collapsed to 167-7 from their 40 overs.

Matt Davis and Neate had early success in reply to reduce Shapwick to 15-2, but a 75-run stand in nine overs put them in control.

Another 67 runs were added in nine overs, before a good catch by Brian Hosey gave Sam Bishop (1-17) a deserved wicket in defeat.

Think Digital Books were thanked for their match-ball sponsorship.