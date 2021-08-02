Derby delight for Lympsham & Belvedere against Weston rivals

Published: 5:00 PM August 2, 2021

Lympsham & Belvedere got the better of Weston seconds in their Somerset League Division Two derby.

Having put the visitors into bat, they saw Sam McCrea trap R Green (9) lbw with the score on 33 and CJ Neate have A Potdar (0) superbly caught by Matt Grute.

M Kearsey and M Blamire set about rebuilding the Weston innings, sharing a century stand before Tom Gooding had Kearsey (44) caught by Dave Luff.

Blamire batted solidly before edging to Grute off Mike Hosey (1-23) and wickets continued to fall as Neil Chadwick had D Trego (12) well caught by Gooding and George Nuttycombe sent in a good return throw to run out R Hearse (2) in the same over.

D Mayo and K Belcher looked to push the total past 200 accumulating sensibly despite good accurate bowling from A Taylor (0-42), but Belcher (29) was bowled by Chadwick (2-27) when looking to increase the scoring rate.

You may also want to watch:

McCrea (2-32) returned to have Mayo (13) well caught by Nuttycombe on the boundary as Gooding (3-51) finished the innings off having A Whittock (1) caught by McCrea and bowling T Chambers (4) to leave Weston 214 all out.

L&B began in steady fashion in reply as Mike Hosey (16) and Nuttycombe looked to lay a platform, before Hosey was bowled by T Chambers (1-41) with the score on 28.

Nuttycombe (8) was caught at point by R Green of C Cunningham (1-37), who caught Dave Luff (23) on the boundary off Belcher to make it 78-3.

Jack Luff (25) took the score past the 100 mark before he was caught by Blamire off Belcher (2-51) and Pete Hooper (10) was bowled by the impressive A Whittock (1-28) to make it 105-5.

Gooding and Neate (7) steadied the ship, before the latter was trapped lbw by Kearsey with the score on 131, and McCrea then played an excellent innings before he was run out for 38 by a direct throw from T Chambers.

That made it 189-7 but Gooding continued to bat superbly as he and Chadwick (10) took the attack to the visitors,, until Kearsey (2-39) struck.

Grute hit the winning runs with three balls remaining as Gooding finished unbeaten on 42 to claim the Lympsham Concrete man of the match award.

He said: "It was great to get the team home to victory today, it was a tough game."

McCrea added: "The team pulled another win out the bag, we get ourselves into difficult situations but find ways to win."