Lympsham & Belvedere suffer double disappointment in Somerset League

Published: 2:00 PM May 26, 2021

Lympsham & Belvedere fell to a five-wicket defeat against Bridgwater thirds in their Somerset League clash.

The Division Two game was reduced to 40 overs after a delayed start, with George Nuttycombe (36) looking in good touch after stand-in captain Tom Gooding lost the toss.

Jack Luff fell cheaply, with Dave Luff (16) run out by a good throw and Nathan Hancock departing in similar fashion.

Gooding steadied the ship alongside Jamie Howson, who went on to make 64 before being caught on the boundary.

Sam McCrea (16) and M Grute (18) added late runs to lift L&B to 195-8 and McCrea struck with the first ball of Bridgwater's reply.

You may also want to watch:

CJ Neate also had success, before McCrea claimed a second scalp to leave the visitors 22-3.

K Devitt made a hard-hitting 67 before falling to Jack Luff (1-51), with Lympsham Concrete man of the match McCrea (3-15) completing an excellent spell, but Watson finished unbeaten on 71 to see his side home inside 34 overs.

L&B take on Weston seconds this Saturday and Gooding said: "A disappointing result. As a team we need to start hitting form with bat and ball. The weather hasn't helped as it is hard to get any rhythm. We will look to bounce back and get a win on the board this weekend."

The seconds fell to their first league defeat since 2018, going down by three wickets at Churchill.

The match was reduced to 36 overs, but captain Brian Hosey (21) made a steady start alongside CJ Neate (9) and Pete Hooper, who added 57 with Tom Cates (12).

Hooper brought up his half-century in a 37-run stand with Stuart Bruce (16), then fell for an outstanding 71 as Churchill fought back with the ball to leave L&B on 142-7.

Jack Neville (2-29) struck early with the ball in reply to leave Churchill 11-2 after five overs, with Matt Davis unrewarded at the other end.

Sam Jennings (3-32) struck with his first ball to make it 53-3, which was soon 59-7 as he claimed two more scalps and saw Bruce (2-24) nab a brace as Hosey and Nil Chatterjee took fine catches.

However, a superb unbroken stand of 84 between Fear (46*) and Masters (32*) saw Churchill home in the 31st over as Hooper took the Butcombe Brewing Co man of the match award ahead of a home date with Uphill Castle.