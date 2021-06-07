Lympsham & Belvedere leave their mark on Middlezoy

Published: 5:00 PM June 7, 2021

Lympsham & Belvedere claimed an 85-run win over Middlezoy in their latest Somerset League outing.

Jamie Howson (0) and George Nuttycombe (10) fell early, but Jack Luff (34) and Mike Hosey rebuilt the innings.

Nathan Hancock and Neil Chadwick (9) soon followed, with Hosey falling two runs short of a half-century.

Tom Gooding drove the ball well and swept the spinners when possible, as Grute (6) and Sam McCrea (14) returned to the pavilion.

CJ Neate (20 not out) helped add 40 in the last four overs, with Gooding finishing unbeaten on 67 as L&B closed on 249-8.

Neate (2-29) had early success with the ball and struck again with the last ball of his spell after the economical Chadwick (3-21) also had success.

Gooding (1-22) and Luff (2-19) got in on the act, with McCrea (1-29) and Jack Neville (1-35) wrapping up the Middlezoy innings on 164.

Lympsham Concrete man of the match Gooding said: "It was good to help the team set a tough target. Hopefully I can continue to contribute to the team with bat and ball in future weeks."

Neate added: "It's good to have the pressure of opening the bowling. I'm enjoying the job of bowling one spell at the start of the innings as it shows the captain has faith in me."

The seconds had a comfortable eight-wicket win over Frome thirds, who collapsed from 105-3 to 139 all out.

Nil Chatterjee took two good early catches and Craig Scriven (3-44) also held on to a chance in the opening 16 overs.

Jon Youngs (3-23) and Kevin Crockett, who took a hat-trick in his 4-14, then combined as four wickets fell for eight runs, before some late resistance saw 26 added for the last three wickets.

Crockett (10) fell early in reply, caught at gully, but in-form Pete Hooper dominated the bowling alongside Sam Neate in a 106-run stand in 14 overs and reached a third successive half-century before falling for 55.

Neate (47 not out) and Brian Hosey sealed victory in 20.1 overs, as Crockett took the Butcombe Brewing Company man of the match award ahead of hosting unbeaten Temple Cloud this weekend.