News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Lympsham & Belvedere impress to beat Ilminster rivals

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 1:00 PM June 14, 2021   
Neil Chadwick and Pete Hooper impressed for Lympsham & Belvedere

Neil Chadwick and Pete Hooper impressed for Lympsham & Belvedere - Credit: Mark Atherton

Lympsham & Belvedere produced a fine all-round display to claim a six-wicket win at Ilminster seconds.

CJ Neate (0-26) bowled a good new-ball spell without reward, but Neil Chadwick made the breakthrough with the home side on 83.

Mike Hosey (1-28) bowled a lively spell and took a catch at point off the bowling of the economical Neil Chadwick (2-17) as L&B looked to gain control.

Ilminster reached 182-3, though, before Jack Neville (2-31) struck two late blows thanks to a leg-side stumping by Grute and square leg boundary catch by Craig Scriven as they closed on 209-5.

Hosey (6) fell cheaply in reply, but Chadwick and Luff rotated the strike well to take L&B into three figures in the 26th over.

You may also want to watch:

Luff again passed 50, driving superbly down the ground, before being stumped for 61 and Chadwick also reached his half-century before falling for 64 with the total on 160.

Nathan Hancock (7) was run out by a direct hit to make it 175-4, but Pete Hooper hit an unbeaten 34 off 29 balls alongside McCrea (12*), who hit a six over square leg to seal victory with 3.2 overs left.

Most Read

  1. 1 Somerset holiday park owners urge tourists to use common sense
  2. 2 Where is the best fish and chips shop in Weston-super-Mare?
  3. 3 Weston couple awarded British Empire Medal for supporting others in pandemic
  1. 4 Music acts to perform next to Weston's Birnbeck Pier
  2. 5 Covid-19: Number of Delta variant cases in North Somerset
  3. 6 PM set to announce postponement of lockdown easing today
  4. 7 Royal Mail reviewing town sorting office closure
  5. 8 Beauty spot damaged as visitors use nature reserve as toilet
  6. 9 Planking your way to better health
  7. 10 Beautiful three-bedroom penthouse, with panoramic views over Weston

Chadwick took the Lympsham Concrete man of the match award and said: "I haven't opened the batting for a long time and enjoyed batting with Jack. I'm not sure I'd want to do it every week as I'd rather concentrate on my bowling."

Hooper added: "It's great to continue my good batting form and to be there at the end with my mate Sam and lead us to victory was special."

The seconds lost by 113 runs against unbeaten Temple Cloud, who recovered from losing an early wicket to post 243-7 off 40 overs.

Nil Chatterjee (2-30) was the pick of the bowling, as Matt Davis (2-43), Stuart Bruce (2-54) and Paul Davis (1-24) took the other wickets.

But L&B slumped to 45-6 with only Sam Neate (14) in double figures, before Tom Cates put on 40 with Chatterjee.

Cates were trapped in front for a determined 43, with Chatterjee (25 not out) adding another 45 alongside Sam Jennings and Paul Davis for the last two wickets to lift the total to 130.

Cates took the Butcombe Brewing Company man of the match award, as L&B thanked match-ball sponsors Jim and Barbara Stanford.

Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Milton Road Cemetery, Weston-s-Mare

Woman dies at Weston cemetery

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Partial solar eclipse

When to watch partial solar eclipse in North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Weston's new tuk-tuks

Tuk-tuks to provide tourist information service in Weston

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Steven Paul Craig, aged 57, of Brailsford Crescent in York, has been charged with murdering Jacqueline Kirk. 

Man charged with murder after woman dies 21 years after being set on fire

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus