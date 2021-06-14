Lympsham & Belvedere impress to beat Ilminster rivals

Published: 1:00 PM June 14, 2021

Lympsham & Belvedere produced a fine all-round display to claim a six-wicket win at Ilminster seconds.

CJ Neate (0-26) bowled a good new-ball spell without reward, but Neil Chadwick made the breakthrough with the home side on 83.

Mike Hosey (1-28) bowled a lively spell and took a catch at point off the bowling of the economical Neil Chadwick (2-17) as L&B looked to gain control.

Ilminster reached 182-3, though, before Jack Neville (2-31) struck two late blows thanks to a leg-side stumping by Grute and square leg boundary catch by Craig Scriven as they closed on 209-5.

Hosey (6) fell cheaply in reply, but Chadwick and Luff rotated the strike well to take L&B into three figures in the 26th over.

Luff again passed 50, driving superbly down the ground, before being stumped for 61 and Chadwick also reached his half-century before falling for 64 with the total on 160.

Nathan Hancock (7) was run out by a direct hit to make it 175-4, but Pete Hooper hit an unbeaten 34 off 29 balls alongside McCrea (12*), who hit a six over square leg to seal victory with 3.2 overs left.

Chadwick took the Lympsham Concrete man of the match award and said: "I haven't opened the batting for a long time and enjoyed batting with Jack. I'm not sure I'd want to do it every week as I'd rather concentrate on my bowling."

Hooper added: "It's great to continue my good batting form and to be there at the end with my mate Sam and lead us to victory was special."

The seconds lost by 113 runs against unbeaten Temple Cloud, who recovered from losing an early wicket to post 243-7 off 40 overs.

Nil Chatterjee (2-30) was the pick of the bowling, as Matt Davis (2-43), Stuart Bruce (2-54) and Paul Davis (1-24) took the other wickets.

But L&B slumped to 45-6 with only Sam Neate (14) in double figures, before Tom Cates put on 40 with Chatterjee.

Cates were trapped in front for a determined 43, with Chatterjee (25 not out) adding another 45 alongside Sam Jennings and Paul Davis for the last two wickets to lift the total to 130.

Cates took the Butcombe Brewing Company man of the match award, as L&B thanked match-ball sponsors Jim and Barbara Stanford.