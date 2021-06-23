Lymspham & Belvedere leave mark on Minehead rivals

Published: 7:00 AM June 23, 2021

Jack Luff in batting action for Lympsham & Belvedere against Minehead - Credit: Josh Thomas

Lympsham & Belvedere ended Minehead seconds unbeaten run with a two-wicket win in the Somerset League.

CJ Neate made the early breakthrough as Sam McCrea bowled an economical spell without reward.

Pete Hooper took a fine catch off Neate (3-30), who hit the stumps again before Jack Luff produced a fine run out.

Neil Chadwick (1-27) bowled an accurate nine-over spell, while Tom Gooding (2-31) also struck to reduce Minehead to 96-6.

Jack Neville (2-22) struck as Mike Hosey took a good catch at deep square leg, before McCrea (1-19) returned to help end the innings on 183.

L&B lost Chadwick (5) early, with Mike Hosey (17) and Hooper (9) following to leave them 45-3.

Dave and Jack Luff looked to rebuild the innings with sensible running, taking the score into three figuers in the 26th over.

Dave Luff (14) eventually dragged the ball onto his own stumps, but Jack Luff went on to complete his half-century with a six and seven fours before falling to a superb diving catch.

Nathan Hancock (6) and Gooding (1) fell cheaply with the hosts still 50 short of their target, but McCrea (20) and Matt Grute took them to the brink.

Neate survived two balls, before Grute (21 not out) hit the winning boundary and said: "It was a good feeling hitting the winning runs. Jack batted brilliantly, so it was great that me and Sam could see us home to get the win."

McCrea added: "It was a good game of cricket played in good spirit by two good teams. It was a shame I couldn't quite see us home but the team put in another good effort."

Neate said: "I came back well after a nervous first over. It is good to have the job of opening the bowling and I'm enjoying bowling my full nine overs up front."

The seconds went down by 117 runs after a poor display at fellow promotion hopefuls Horrington.

The hosts raced to 92-0 in 15 overs before Paul Davis slowed the rate and made the breakthrough on 117.

Craig Scriven (1-38) struck soon after and Davis took a second wicket with the total on 163, finishing with 4-31 after an excellent spell to earn the Butcombe Brewing Company man of the match award.

Sam Jennings (2-47) picked up late wickets, as Matt Davis took an outstanding one-handed catch, but Horrington closed on 227-6, with Cox unbeaten on 124.

L&B slumped to 20-3 as Jason Parsons, Tom Cates and Brian Hosey fell without scoring, with Rod Simpson (3) and Tom Deane (15) following to leave them 83-5.

Crockett made a defiant 61 but fell with the total on 92, with Scriven (12) and Matt Davis (0) following as L&B limped to 110-8 ahead of a home date with Wembdon this weekend.