Lympsham & Belvedere suffer loss, Parsons powers seconds

Published: 1:00 PM June 29, 2021

Lympsham & Belvedere slipped to a four-wicket defeat against North Newton in their latest Somerset League outing on Saturday.

Put into bat, they lost Neil Chadwick (7) early and saw Kev Crockett (25) caught at long-off before Pete Hooper (1) top edged a pull shot.

Dave and Jack Luff steadied the ship, with the latter scoring an attractive 46, but Nathan Hancock (10) was trapped leg before and Tom Gooding (2) fell cheaply as L&B struggled to accelerate.

Dave Luff was brilliantly caught for 32 and Matt Grute (1) soon followed, with CJ Neate unbeaten on 13 as the visitors were dismissed for 157 in the 43rd over.

Gooding (2-14) got an early wicket in reply, as Grute took a catch, and picked up a second scalp in a superb spell on his way to the Lympsham Concrete man of the match award, but Neate and Chadwick struggled to find their lengths.

Jonno Youngs (1-24) bowled well, but North Newton made good progress without risks until Hooper produced a fine throw for a run out and also took a catch off Jack Luff (2-33).

The home side reached their target in the 42nd over, though, and L&B will look to bounce back when they host Cheddar in a derby.

Chadwick said: "North Newton were worthy winners. We were probably 20-30 runs short and didn't quite have the bowling resources to take advantage of the extra bounce in the pitch."

Gooding added: "A tough day for us. It was good to continue my bowling form, however we will need to bounce back next week and start another winning run."

The seconds returned to winning ways with an eight-wicket success over Wembdon thirds, after a stunning century from Jason Parsons.

Matt Davis (2-50) and Nil Chatterjee (1-28) had early success, before Sam Jennings (3-34) and Stuart Bruce (3-24) helped reduce Wembdon to 136-7.

They lifted their total to 184-9 before Parsons got off the mark with a six in reply to set the tone.

Sam Neate (8) fell cheaply but Parsons raced to his half-century as L&B reached three figures in the 11th over and were 141-1 after 14 overs.

Parsons clubbed 10 sixes and 16 fours to reach 130 off just 58 balls before falling in the 17th over with the score on 175 and was a clear winner of the Butcombe Brewing Company man of the match award, with Tom cates (28 not out) and Brian Hosey sealing victory soon after.

L&B thanked ball sponsors Robin and Val Leveridge ahead of a trip to Winscombe.