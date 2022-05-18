Lympsham & Belvedere come up short against Staplegrove

Lympsham & Belvedere came up 12 runs short against Staplegrove in their Somerset League Premier Division encounter.

CJ Neate (1-33) bowled an economical spell and Tom Gooding (1-57) removed Thomas Pantling (53) thanks to Jamie Howson's catch.

But Tobias Bishop and Joe Pantling shared 128 for the third wicket, as Neil Chadwick (0-19) bowled a tight spell.

Sam McCrea (2-52) got rid of Pantling for 105, caught behind by Matt Grute, and picked up a second scalp as Bishop finished unbeaten on 62 in Staplegrove's 280-5.

Dave Luff (22) and Mike Hosey made a positive start in reply, putting on 70, with Jamie Luff helping to add a further 86 for the second wicket.

But Hosey was trapped lbw for 58 and Luff was caught behind for 57, with Howson bowled as he looked to attack.

Alex Howman failed to score to leave L&B 183-5, but Gooding (23) and McCrea (200) looked to keep hopes alive with cameos.

CJ Neate (27) batted brilliantly to take it down to the last over, but was last man out, caught at extra cover, with the score on 265.

The Lympsham Concrete man of the match award went to Neate for a fine all-round performance.

The seconds made it two wins from two with a six-wicket success at Horrington.

Sam Bishop (5-2-12-1) struck with a slower ball in his first over and Kevin Crockett also had success as the hosts limped to 21-2 in 12 overs.

Matt Davis (8-2-20-0) and Sam Jennings (8-4-13-0) kep the pressure on, without luck, as Horrington reached 56-2 off 26 overs.

Nil Chatterjee had instant success in his first over, as Brian Hosey took a catch, and struck again as Crockett held onto a chance to make it 59-4 with only 11 overs left.

Chatterjee (7-1-13-4) had further success and Jon Lodge (4-1-11-1) ended the resistance of Lodge for 44, before Crocket (8-3-13-2) returned to hold Horrington to 87-9 from their 40 overs.

Nathan Hancock hit two boundaries in the first over of L&B's reply before being bowled, with Crockett (25) helping Sam Neate take the total to 45-2 in seven overs.

Neate (15) and Hosey (21) fell in quick succession to make it 74-4, before Davis (11 not out) and Tom Deane (7 not out) sealed victory after 17 overs.

Crockett took the Weston Academics man of the match award ahead of Saturday's home date with Leigh on Mendip.