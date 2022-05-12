Lympsham & Belvedere get better of Weston rivals in derby

Lympsham & Belvedere twos began their Somerset League Division Five season with a four-wicket victory over neighbours Weston threes.

The visitors elected to bat and saw Charlie Cunningham and Simon Turner make a steady start against the home attack of Stuart Bruce and Kevin Crockett.

Turner took advantage of a couple of loose early Crockett deliveries, but Bruce bowled an impressive first spell (5-3-8-0) to help restrict Weston to 34-0 from 10 overs.

The batters were able to gradually up the tempo, as Jack Neville bowled well without any luck in his early overs, before the breakthrough in the 19th over saw Sam Jennings trap Turner (48) in front with the score on 88.

Jennings struck again in the same over as Kieran Tasker (4) skied a full toss to Brian Hosey at mid-on and three overs later Neville was finally rewarded with a smart return catch to dismiss Cunningham (31) and leave Weston on 105-3.

James Turner and Alice Bird rebuilt the innings, with Turner looking to score quickly, as Neville (8-1-39-1) and Jennings (8-1-36-2) finished their spells.

Turner (58) and Bird (21) added 62 for the fourth wicket before the returning Bruce bowled both and Crockett (8-1-38-1) bowled Paul Gadsden (1) before late hitting by Harry Gadsden (22 not out) saw the visitors innings finish on 193-6 from 40 overs.

Bruce finished with outstanding figures of 8-4-15-2 but L&B lost the early wicket of Jon Lodge (5) to the impressive Harry Gadsden with the score on 14.

Sam Neate and Kevin Crockett began to rebuild, putting bad balls away with ease, and added 56 for the second wicket.

But Crockett (19) was bowled by Jodie Filer with the score on 70-2 in the 14th over and Matt Davis (4) was Filer's second victim when bowled two overs later to make it 76-3.

Neate was joined by Hosey and the pair batted sensibly, with Neate bringing up his half-century as they added 66 for the fourth wicket.

Harvey Richards held a chance at mid-on off the bowling of Ian Smith to dismiss Neate for an excellent 66 but at 142-4 with 11 overs remaining, L&B were well placed.

Smith (8-0-34-3) yorked Hosey (32) and two balls later dismissed Andy Denny (0) as three wickets fell for four runs to leave L&B needing 44 from nine overs.

Tom Deane looked for the gaps in the field to keep the scoreboard ticking over and Bruce put away any loose deliveries as they sealed victory with seven balls left.

Bruce hit a six off to finish unbeaten on 36, with Deane on 13, as the Weston Academics man of the match award was shared between Neate for his 66 runs and Bruce for an excellent all-round performance as Gary Gullick and Robert Statham sponsored the match ball.