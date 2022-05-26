Lympsham & Belvedere earn third straight league win

Lympsham & Belvedere 2s maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with a third victory in a row, defeating Leigh on Mendip by 23 runs in a close contest.

L&B were asked to bat first and lost Sam Neate in the first over without scoring when he gave a return catch to Brownlow.

Brad Ashfield and Kevin Crockett rebuilt aggressively with Crockett hitting his first ball for six and both looked in good form until Crockett (36) was bowled by Gould to see L&B at 77-2 off 13 overs.

Ashfield (42) followed just four runs later to give Leigh hope with two new batters at the crease on a helpful pitch.

Brian Hosey and Matt Davis batted sensibly, punishing any loose deliveries and adding 47 for the fourth wicket before Hosey (20) was yorked by Khamwong to leave L&B at 128-4 in the 22nd over.

Tom Deane (8) was bowled by Ough and Davis (24) followed soon after to see L&B 160-6 with 10 overs remaining.

And an excellent unbeaten partnership of 63 between Jon Lodge (39) and Jack Neville (21) saw them to 223-6 after 40 overs, as both batted sensibly in a partnership which proved to be vital as the game unfolded.

Leigh on Mendip began well in pursuit of victory, scoring 28 off the first five overs as Sam Bishop (4-0-28-0) and Crockett struggled for line and length.

But Crockett (6-0-31-1) had Gould (13) well held by Ashfield with the score on 32, before Christophers and Brownlow looked to score freely and reached 67-1.

Neville (8-3-32-1) bowled Christophers for 34, but Brownlow and skipper Phelps began to build a solid partnership, seldom looking in trouble as the home side looked unable to break through.

But excellent fielding turned things around as Brownlow and Phelps attempted a quick single and wicketkeeper Deane picked up the ball from silly mid on ran out Phelps (43) with a direct throw to the bowler's end.

The pair had added 75 for the third wicket to leave Leigh 142-3 with 12 overs remaining, but the excellent work by Deane looked to have opened an end up for L&B as Nil Chatterjee (7-0-39-1) immediately dismissed Willis (0) offering a further catch for Ashfield.

Ashfield was then brought into the attack in an attempt to remove the dangerous Brownlow and took three wickets in three overs, all bowled, leaving Leigh on 176-7 with five overs left but Brownlow still at the crease.

Brownlow and Cox added a further 19 runs before the excellent innings of Brownlow (67) was ended when he was bowled by Ashfield (8-1-27-4) in his last over with Leigh now on 195-8 and one over remaining.

Excellent death bowling by Matt Davis (3-0-18-1) was rewarded with a wicket as Hosey held onto a chance at long on as Leigh ended on 200-9.

L&B performed well with useful contributions from batters and bowlers, a crucial 63-run partnership between Lodge and Neville and a vital run out from Deane.

Ashfield was named Weston Academics man of the match for an excellent all round performance on his return from injury, as L&B thanked match-ball sponsor John Hosey and look forward to a trip to Sparkford on Saturday.