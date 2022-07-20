Double trouble for Lymphsam & Belvedere after defeat against Staplegrove again

Lympsham & Belvedere fell to their second defeat of the season against Staplegrove. - Credit: Cameron Geran/PPAUK

Staplegrove completed the double over Lympsham & Belvedere with a 50-run win in the Somerset Premier on Saturday.

The visitors won the toss and chose to bowl and CJ Neate struck twice in successive balls to bowl Nathan Dimond and have Joe Pantling caught behind by Matt Grute, both for ducks.

Neil Chadwick bowled Tobias Bishop (10) as L&B begal well and Neate (3-35) had Matthew Dunn (2) well held by Jack Luff at extra cover.

Chadwick (2-23) trapped Billy Pantling (1) lbw as Staplegrove struggled, but Tom Pantling and Peter Horton steadied the innings before Mike Hosey had Tom Pantling (48) well caught at slip by Chadwick.

Hosey struck again soon after having Ned Aspden (4) caught at gully by Jack Neville and Joe Greenwood caught behind by Grute to leave Staplegrove 108-8.

Ryan Hibbert (17) came in and looked to attack before Hosey (4-38) had him caught by Jack Luff at extra cover.

However, Staplegrove’s last pair produced an excellent partnership as the bowlers wilted in the sun.

Horton took advantage of anything loose and hit hard towards the end of the innings to finish unbeaten on 97 alongside Kobe Adams (15 not out) as they closed on 239-9.

L&B's innings started poorly as Hosey (5) was trapped lbw by Hibbert and the lively Dimond bowled with good pace and troubled all the batsmen.

He accounted for Dave Luff (11), well caught at slip, and Jamie Howson (0) caught behind as the innings stuttered.

Nathan Hancock joined Jack Luff to steady the innings but with the score on 73 he fell for nine, caught behind off Greenwood.

Tom Gooding batted nicely alongside the impressive Jack Luff as the score passed the 100 mark but was trapped lbw by Joe Pantling for eight, soon after Luff had passed his half century.

Having made an excellent 62 Luff was caught and bowled by Joe Pantling, but Chadwick and Grute looked to rebuild the innings.

Chadwick (8) was adjudged lbw off Dimond and Neate fell to Pantling soon after, caught at mid-off.

Grute and Jack Neville helped the visitors pass the 150 mark and Grute (33) impressed with his hard hitting before he was trapped lbw by Tom Pantling.

Neville (14) and Sam Jennings (seven) did a sterling job adding late runs before L&B were dismissed for 189 and suffered their second loss to Staplegrove, after their defeat in May.