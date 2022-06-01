Lympsham & Belvedere fall to defeat against Taunton St Andrews

Lympsham & Belverdere fell to a agonising 25-run defeat against Taunton St Andrews on Saturday.

After losing the toss L&B were asked to bowl and saw the visitors attack with Josh Clatworthy (17) hitting some lusty blows before being bowled by CJ Neate.

The dangerous Daniel Godfrey (0) fell to Jack Neville in the gully off the economical Neate (2-36) and Tom Gooding (1-25) had Martin Jenkins (19) caught at the wicket by Matt Grute as L&B fought back well.

Thomas Rew joined captain Jordan Clapp and batted sensibly as they looked to rebuild the innings, putting on 90 Jack Luff had Clapp (38) caught by Grute.

Luff also bowled James Matravers (1) and Richard Yarde (5) and Sam McCrea (1-34) bowled some rare off-spin to have Theo Draper well caught by Mike Hosey in a tidy spell.

Rew batted brilliantly to reach an excellent 78 before he was bowled by Neil Chadwick (1-48) and Jack Luff bowled Nathan Yarde (8) and Andrew Batstone (11) to finish with 5-51.

Ollie Heard finished 38 not out as Taunton St Andrews closed on 246, but L&B started poorly as Mike Hosey (9) was bowled by Heard and Grute (0) followed soon after to Matravers.

Tom Gooding (2) was bowled by the impressive Matravers (3-34), who trapped Brad Ashfield (0) lbw, but Luff was joined by Nathan Hancock and they started to rebuild, playing nicely under pressure.

Luff looked in fine touch hitting well down the ground whilst Hancock dug in and the pair put on 68, taking the score to 95, before Hancock (16) was caught behind off Batstone.

McCrea (2) looked to attack but was caught off Batstone at mid-off, with Luff following in similar fashion for an excellent 51.

Matt Davis and Neate batted sensibly, but when Davis (9) was bowled by Batstone the L&B innings looked to be ending quickly.

Neil Chadwick and Neate batted nicely, mixing good defence with good timing, as the scoreboard ticked over, and Neate looked in fine touch driving the ball nicely through the off side.

The pair put on 75 to take the score to 215 before Chadwick (23) edged to the keeper off Clatworthy.

Neville (0) was bowled by Nathan Yarde leaving Neate unbeaten on 47 as L&B were all out for 221. They return to action this Saturday at Bridgwater thirds.