Lympsham & Belvedere fall to Butleigh defeat

Lympsham & Belvedere were left to rule their bowling display as Butleigh won by 41 runs on Saturday.

After losing the toss L&B were asked to field in wet conditions and the visitors started well as they attacked from the off, hitting early boundaries.

Mike Hosey’s introduction had an immediate impact as Mark Agutter (16) was caught at extra cover by Jack Luff.

It wasn’t long before Hosey struck again as Jacob Potts (6) was caught behind by Matt Grute.

Jack Tucker (1) was then dismissed as Brad Ashfield took a running catch off Hosey to leave Butleigh in trouble at 35-3.

Harvey Hicks and Robbie Growdon looked to rebuild the innings, taking advantage of any loose deliveries as Butleigh moved to 168 before Ashfield had Hicks (45) caught by Sam McCrea at mid-wicket.

Ashfield (2-24) had Alex Thorne (1) caught by Jack Luff at mid-wicket but Dan Durston joined the impressive Growdon at the crease and they looked to push Butleigh to a good score.

With the score just past the 250 mark, Growdon (126) was bowled by Andy Taylor (2-62), who also bowled Ryan Church (3) as the innings closed on 280-7 with Dan Durston 31 not out.

L&B started slowly with Durston having Mike Hosey (4) caught at mid-off and Dave Luff (22) caught at point off spinner Sam Bilsborough as he looked to increase the tempo.

Ashfield joined Jack Luff and the pair looked to attack the bowling whilst rotating the strike, before the latter was trapped lbw by Growdon for 24.

Sam Neate (1) was also adjudged lbw off Growdon before George Nuttcombe joined Ashfield and looked to rebuild the innings.

Ashfield hit the ball hard down the ground and passed his half century with a huge six as the pair put on 66.

The big hitting Ashfield (74) was caught on the long-on boundary off Church’s bowling and Nuttycombe (20) was lbw to the impressive Bilsborough.

McCrea (23) and Grute (18) continued to apply pressure, but were caught at long-on off Church and trapped lbw by Durston respectively.

Taylor came to the wicket alongside Tom Gooding and hit well down the ground to make a quickfire 35, before he was caught at long-on off the bowling of Jack Tucker.

L&B eventually closed on 239-9 and return to action on Saturday when they host Winscombe.