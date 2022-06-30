Lympsham & Belvedere seconds fall to heavy Lydford Sports defeat

Lympsham & Belvedere return to action this Saturday at Staplegrove and put Saturday's defeat against Lydford behind them. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Lympsham & Belvedere seconds were crushed by Somerset League Division Five leaders Lydford Sports by 168 runs on Saturday.

Lydford elected to bat and openers Mike Lea and Matt Ryder were pegged back early on by Stuart Bruce and Sam Bishop, reaching 27 in the eighth over.

Bishop accounted for Ryder (9) as he edged behind to wicketkeeper Tom Deane and finished an excellent opening spell of 5-1-9-1.

From there little went right for the home side as Lea and Ryan Chinnock went on the attack, putting the all too frequent bad balls away with ease as the home bowlers suffered.

Lea and Chinnock added 132 for the second wicket before Kevin Crockett bowled Lea (63) with his first delivery to see Lydford at 159-2 after 27 overs.

Chinnock was joined by the impressive Owen Barnes and the pair added 53 in five overs before Chinnock (119) was well held by Tom Cates off the bowling of Jon Lodge.

However, Barnes continued his onslaught as he and Tom Paradise bludgeoned 104 from the last nine overs to post a commanding 315-3 off their 40 overs with Barnes undefeated on 94.

Lympsham & Belvedere's response did not go well as they slumped to 33-4 with Crockett (15), Lodge (8), Tom Cates (2) and Sam Poole (6) all departing early.

Bruce and Brian Hosey looked to rebuild and seemed in little trouble as they added 40 for the fifth wicket until both fell in the same over.

Bruce (14) edged to slip and Hosey (17) gloved to the wicketkeeper off the bowling of Jack Sharp who was finding good bounce to reduce L&B to 74-6 which soon became 83-7 as Deane (5) was held at mid-off.

Respectability was added with a partnership of 25 between Jim Bishop (15) and Sam Jennings and a ninth-wicket partnership of 26 between Jennings and Nil Chatterjee (14) helped to give Lymphsam & Belvedere valuable batting points.

They were eventually dismissed for 147 in the 37th over with the only highlight of the day being the innings from Jennings scoring a career best 24.

Lympsham & Belvedere head to Staplegrove next Saturday.