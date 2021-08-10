Lympsham & Belvedere maintain promotion bid with win at Middlezoy

Published: 7:00 AM August 10, 2021

Lympsham & Belvedere picked up a valuable 35 points in their quest for promotion with a 63-run win at Middlezoy in Somerset League Division Two.

Put into bat in a reduced 35-over game after a delayed start, they lost George Nuttycombe without scoring.

Jack Luff (13) edged behind and Pete Hooper (4) was bowled by one that kept low, before Tom Gooding (4) also had his stumps hit.

But Dave Luff and Nathan Hancock batted sensibly, rotating the strike and putting away anything loose in a 79-run stand in 14 overs.

Hancock (35) was eventually out caught and bowled, but Luff went on to score an excellent 63 with two sixes and eight fours before he was bowled.

You may also want to watch:

Sam McCrea blasted his way to an excellent unbeaten 47 off 28 balls to push the total past 200, before Neil Chadwick (2) and Matt Grute (0) fell in the final over.

A total of 204-8 was a good effort in conditions more helpful to bowlers, and McCrea (1-15) had early success in the Middlezoy reply.

Andy Taylor (1-28) also struck, with Chadwick ending a dogged third-wicket stand as Nuttycombe took a catch.

Wickets continued to fall after that as Chadwick (3-35) had more success and held a catch off the bowling of Jack Neville.

Gooding (0-17) bowled an accurate spell without any luck, but took a catch to give Jack Luff (1-19) a scalp.

Neville had more success as hit the stumps and saw Chadwick pouch another catch, before completing a 4-19 haul and ending the Middlezoy innings on 141.

The win leaves L&B top of the table with three games to go, with a home match against Ilminster seconds this weekend.

Although McCrea and Hancock impressed with the bat and Chadwick and Neville picked up important wickets, the Lympsham Concrete man of the match award went to Dave Luff for an excellent innings.

He said: "'The team put in a good effort today, I enjoyed batting today in the difficult conditions."

Neville added: "It was good to finish the job today, the team effort in the field was very good."

And McCrea said: "I'm enjoying my role in the team with the bat, it gives me the freedom to go out and attack."