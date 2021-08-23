Lympsham & Belvedere clinch title after dominating rain-affected draw

Published: 12:00 PM August 23, 2021

Lympsham & Belvedere clinched the Somerset League Division Two title following a rain-affected draw with Minehead seconds.

Put into bat, Dave Luff and Mike Hosey batted sensibly against the home side's accurate new-ball pairing.

Hosey edged behind with the score on 30, but Jack Luff (26) helped add 65 for the second wicket before falling in the 28th over.

George Nuttycombe, Pete Hooper and Sam McCrea all failed to trouble the scorers as L&B suffered a mini collapse to 97-5, before Tom Gooding helped steady the ship.

Gooding fell for three with the score on 122, but Neil Chadwick shared a half-century stand with Luff, as the experienced pair rotated the strike and hit some late boundaries.

Luff passed his half-century and finished unbeaten on 68 after hitting six fours, but Chadwick (16) fell in the final over, with CJ Neate hitting a boundary as L&B closed on 181-7.

Rain fell during the interval, delaying Minehead's reply, but McCrea (1-24) struck a key blow to dismiss Godfrey (16) as Hooper took an excellent catch over his shoulder.

Neate had Taylor caught low at slip by McCrea and Archer held by Hooper at point, while Gooding (1-16) also had success as Matt Grute took a catch behind the stumps.

L&B kept the pressure on and Neate (4-10) induced another edge behind from Garwood, before trapping Griffiths leg before, with both batsmen failing to score as Minehead slipped to 49-6.

Chadwick (0-15) bowled an economical spell as Minehead captain Howard looked to rebuild, before Andy Taylor (1-17) got in on the act as Chadwick took a fine one-handed catch at slip for the seventh wicket.

The heavens then opened with Minehead 84-7 off 27 overs, and Howard unbeaten on 40, and no further play was possible.

But L&B took 28 points and were crowned champions, securing promotion to the Premier Division, and Dave Luff took the Lympsham Concrete man of the match award for an excellent batting effort in difficult conditions.

He said: "It was another great team effort with everyone contributing once again."

Chadwick added: "It is great to get promoted and to go up as champions is an amazing achievement in a higly competitive division."



