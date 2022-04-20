Lympsham & Belvedere begin new season with big win over Burnham On-Sea

Lympsham & Belvedere opened their pre-season fixtures with a 148-run win against Burnham On-Sea on Saturday.

Having lost the toss L&B were asked to bat first and made a solid start before David Luff (14) fell leg before wicket.

Sam McCrea (39) looked in good touch before he was bowled looking to dominate the opposition attack.

Wickets continued to fall as Neil Chadwick (7) and Tom Gooding (6) were undone by Brian Brogden.

Brad Ashfield joined Jack Luff at the crease and the pair put together a fantastic partnership.

Jack Luff looked in fine form making 71, including 11 fours and two sixes before he was caught behind.

Tom Deane then did a fine job rotating strike whilst Ashfield hit out to reach an excellent 89 before he was stumped, after hitting four fours and nine sixes.

Deane (7) fell to a fine caught and bowled whilst Andy Taylor hit an aggressive 16 before he was bowled.

Jack Neville (10) and Michael Broadhead (16) ended the innings well as L&B ended up on an excellent 295-8 in 40 overs.

The pick of the Burnham bowlers were D Henderson (1-34) and J Margenberg (1-43) and the hosts struck early in reply as the impressive Taylor (1-19) bowled Bradley House (2).

Burnham rebuilt their innings in aggressive fashion as D Henderson and J Margenberg looked to attack the home bowling, riding their luck along the way.

The pair took the score past the 100-run mark before Gooding (2-28) struck twice in quick succession, bowling J Margenberg (59) and Lee Coles (1).

Broadehead (0-24) bowled without luck on his comeback after injury while Chadwick (1-13) removed J Dibble (0) as he bowled a tight five-over spell.

Jack Luff came into the attack and was soon in the wickets as he removed D Henderson (58) and Jim Birkett (0), caught at the wicket by Deane.

Man of the match Jack Luff (4-15) struck again to trap Andy Ashfold (0) leg before and bowled D Maydew (5) in a promising spell.

Neville (13) closed out the game trapping Brogden (12) leg before as the Burnham innings closed on 147.

Top run scorer Ashfield said: "It's great to be back playing the lads again. I’m really pleased with my batting effort and hopefully I can keep this going when the league season starts."