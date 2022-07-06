Lympsham & Belvedere seconds return to winning ways

Lympsham & Belvedere currently sit in fourth place at the midway point of the season with four wins, four defeats and one abandonment. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Lympsham & Belvedere seconds returned to winning ways with a four-wicket victory at Staplegrove seconds on Saturday.

The hosts surprisingly elected to bat on a bowler-friendly looking track and soon lost Ellis Lake (5) trapped in front by Sam Bishop and William Simpson (0) bowled by Tom Deane.

Bishop and Deane troubled the home batsman frequently with a disciplined opening spell and Bishop was further rewarded when he bowled William Mumby (17) to conclude an excellent spell of 5-0-21-2.

Deane then bowled Ian Bishop (32) as he ended his eight-over spell with 2-22.

Lee Pope and James Sussex looked to counter attack against Matt Davis (6-0-32-0) and Sam Jennings, who clung onto a return catch to dismiss Pope (14).

Sussex (25) continued to look for runs until he was bowled by Craig Scriven and Jennings (6-1-27-2) then bowled Lawler (6).

Further wickets for Scriven (6-2-10-2) and Jack Neville (3-1-6-2) helped L&B dismiss Staplegrove for 119 in a disciplined bowling performance.

L&B`s response began poorly as they slumped to 28-2 with Jon Lodge (5) and Tom Cates (1) dismissed cheaply.

That became 28-3 when Brian Hosey was run out without scoring and 42-4 when Jim Bishop (2) was caught at mid-off.

But Kevin Crockett dug in among the carnage at the other end, defending well and punishing the bad ball, and was aided by sensible batting from Matt Davis in a priceless 53-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Davis (16) was bowled by Lake, who also accounted for Deane (1), but Crockett had reached his half-century and finished unbeaten on 65 alongside Neville (three not out) as L&B eased to victory with eight overs remaining.

Crockett's matchwinning innings secured him the Weston Academics man of the match award and L&B look forward to a visit to close neighbours Weston thirds next Saturday.

At the halfway stage of the season the seconds have won four, lost four and had one game abandoned to currently sit in fourth place in Somerset League Division Five.