Lympsham & Belvedere seconds snatch tie in thrilling finish

Published: 12:00 PM August 17, 2021

Lympsham & Belvedere seconds saw their Somerset League clash with Temple Cloud end in a thrilling tie on Saturday.

The home side elected to bat on a good looking surface and openers White and Comer batted well against new-ball duo Matt Davis and Paul Davis who both bowled well without luck.

Comer was fortunate to survive a catch behind off Paul Davis but the introduction of Fraser Bruce (1-23) in the 11th over paid off as he produced a quick yorker to bowl Comer for 14.

White was joined by home skipper Willock and they set about building a score for their side but an excellent piece of fielding from Tom Deane saw White (47) run out.

The dangerous Doel looked to increase the tempo but one ball after changing his bat he was bowled by Kevin Crockett for 30.

Temple Cloud looked set for a challenging score but Deane (8-0-43-1) bowled Hamilton (0) and Crockett took three quick wickets, Hamblin (0) well held by Fraser Bruce at deep point, Drummond (2) stumped by Sam Neate and Hooton (0) bowled.

Willock was proving immovable and eased his side into the 190s before Bruce ran out Cass (4) and Crockett (8-0-54-5) bowled Pash (0).

Hopes of dismissing Temple below 200 were dashed by a last wicket stand of 30 between Willock (81 not out) and Appleyard (17 not out) as the hosts posted 225-9 in 40 overs.

L&B made a great start as Crockett took 14 off the first over to set the tone but was bowled by a great ball from Hamblin for 29 with the score on 44 in the eighth over.

Sam Neate laid the foundations for a big innings, batting cautiously against the impressive Hamblin (8-2-21-2) and adding 47 with Tom Cates, who was run out for 16 with the score on 91 after 20 overs.

Stuart Bruce (3) was well held on the backward square leg boundary but Matt Davis (4) added 41 with Neate, who was now looking in good touch, before he was bowled by Comer to make it 151-4 in the 30th over.

Needing 75 from the last 10 overs, Neate was joined by skipper Brian Hosey and they batted sensibly, running well to add 39 before Hosey (16) was caught behind off Appleyard.

That made it 190-5 with five overs left and Tom Deane drove well to keep the scoreboard ticking over before, with 20 needed to win in the 39th over, a mix-up saw Neate run out for 99 when going or a third run to fall short of a wholly deserved century.

L&B needed 12 to win from the last over with Deane and Fraser Bruce at the crease and good running by the pair saw two needed off the last ball but only a single could be scored despite the best efforts of Deane (17) to leave the scores tied.

Neate was named the Butcombe Brewing Company man of the match for his excellent innings.