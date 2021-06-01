Lympsham & Belvedere seconds conquer Uphill Castle rivals

Published: 9:00 AM June 1, 2021

Lympsham & Belvedere seconds returned to winning ways with a comfortable seven-wicket home victory against local rivals and good friends Uphill Castle thirds.

Skipper Brian Hosey won the toss and asked the visitors to bat on a damp surface, with Matt Davis and Stuart Bruce (6-0-14-0) bowling good lines to openers R Skeen and Harrington (19), who was caught by debutant Jim Bishop off Davis at mid-off.

Bradley Patch joined Skeen (8) and they took the score to 37 before Sam Jennings trapped the latter in front, with three further wickets falling for no runs as Uphill slumped to 37-5.

Kevin Crockett accounted for Fowler (0) and Patch (9), both lbw, and saw Leech (0) held by Jennings before visiting skipper James Robinson steadied the ship for his side, thwarting the efforts of Crockett and Jennings.

Wickets fell at the other end with P Skeen (3) trapped in front by Jennings (6-2-8-2) and Paul Davis (4-2-7-1) looking like his old self again with ball in hand, sending Walsh (5) back aided by a second catch for Bishop.

Robinson (19) added 28 with fellow veteran Mark Patch for the eighth wicket before he became the fifth Uphill batsman trapped in front as Crockett (8-1-17-4) returned to the attack to see Uphill on 96-8.

Patch (27 not out) added some valuable late boundaries but Edwards was dismissed by another debutant in Sam Bishop, thanks to a catch by Hosey, and Kennedy (5) was well held at slip by Sam Neate off the returning Matt Davis (7-3-23-2) as Uphill were dismissed for just 115.

Crockett (0) was bowled second ball in reply, deceived by the flight of Robinson, but in-form Pete Hooper began in positive fashion driving anything over pitched by Robinson and Kennedy and dominating a 29-run stand with Jim Bishop (1), who was trapped lbw by Robinson in the fifth over.

Hooper continued to find the boundary with ease, as ever watchful Sam Neate took singles to rotate the strike, and brought up a successive half century before he was surprisingly caught off the bowling of M Patch for a dominant 53 to leave L&B 78-3 in the 13th over.

Neate (32 not out) and Hosey (15 not out) eased their side to victory with few alarms after only 22 overs as Hooper took the Butcombe Brewing Co. man of the match award for a second straight week.

L&B thank match ball sponsors Gary Gullick & Hugh Hockey as they move onto next week and a trip to Frome.