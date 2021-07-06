Lympsham & Belvedere draw positives from rain-hit derby

Published: 7:00 AM July 6, 2021

Lympsham & Belvedere had to settle for a rain-affected draw from their Somerset League Division Two derby with Cheddar.

Put into bat, they saw George Nuttycombe (4) bowled by Jimmy Clark before Neil Chadwick (13) and Jack Luff tried to set a platform.

Chadwick was bowled by Liam Jones (1-14), before Jamie Howson joined Luff and they hit hard down the ground and ran well between the wickets.

Luff reached another half-century and hit three sixes and seven fours before falling for 72, the first ball after a rain break, with the total on 133.

Pete Hooper 915) looked in good touch as he and Howson continued to increase the scoring rate but was caught behind as L&B attacked.

Dave Luff (3) was well caught at long on by Jones off David Gooch (1-37) but Howson (44) batted sensibly to ensure maximum batting points before he was caught by Ryan Llewellyn off the bowling of Clark.

Sam McCrea (8) fell leg before wicket to Adam Butcher (3-29) and Matt Grute (5) was caught by Gooch off Clark (3-50) as L&B closed on 201-8 in the 40th over.

That left Cheddar with 29 overs due to rain and thunder breaks and McCrea bowled the dangerous Scott Harris (0) in the first over of their reply.

CJ Neate struck another blow, bowling Llewellyn (0) with his slower ball, but it proved to be the last ball of the day as more thunder and rain prevented L&B from pushing for victory.

They took 24 valuable points as they looked to stay close to the promotion places, with the Lympsham Concrete man of the match award going to Jack Luff for a fine attacking innings.

McCrea said: "It's a shame we didn't get a chance to bowl our full overs as our bowlers would have been dangerous in these conditions."

Howson added: "It was good to be back in the middle, having some time in the middle will be good for the weeks ahead."

Second-placed L&B visit lowly Taunton seconds this weekend.