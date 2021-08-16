Ton-up Luff leads Lympsham & Belvedere past Ilminster

Published: 12:00 PM August 16, 2021

Jack Luff's unbeaten century steered Lympsham & Belvedere to victory against Ilminster in their latest Somerset League Division Two outing.

Having won the toss asked the visitors to bat, they saw Ilminster start in steady fashion as openers C Warry and C May looked to lay a platform for their innings.

CJ Neate (0-33) bowled a good opening spell without luck whilst George Nuttycombe (0-21) struggled to make the breakthrough.

But the introduction of Neil Chadwick had an immediate impact as he bowled C Warry (31) and Jack Luff (1-46) bowled R Blitz (1).

Having got to 119, Chadwick (2-19) had L Rice (21) caught at the wicket by Matt Grute, before May got to his half century and then looked to attack alongside M Baker.

Having taken the score to 177, May (77) was bowled by Jack Neville and Baker (23) was well caught by Nuttycombe off Sam McCrea.

R Sims (0) fell to Neville as McCrea took a good low catch on the boundary and then McCrea (2-28) bowled C Rice (7).

In the final over Ilminster hit some lusty blows before Neville (3-41) had M Hayward (13) caught by Nathan Hancock as the innings closed on 211-8 from 45 overs.

L&B lost Dave Luff (3) early in reply, trapped leg before by Cal Rice with the score on 15, but Mike Hosey and Jack Luff looked to rebuild the innings, running well between the wickets and putting away anything loose with ease.

Hosey (15) looked in good touch before he fell leg before to Craig Rice (1-32) with the score on 58, while Nuttycombe (11) was trapped by L rice (1-41) to make it 78-3.

Jack Luff passed his half century, sweeping well and driving down the ground, but Hancock (11) saw a low full toss from Cal Rice (2-37) somehow find the stumps.

Pete Hooper joined Luff and they batted brilliantly, running hard between the wickets to take control of the game.

Luff was in superb form as he brought up a century that contained three sixes and 10 fours, fittingly hitting the winning run in the 38th over to finish unbeaten on 111 from 100 balls alongside Hooper (32 not out) to claim the Lympsham Concrete man of the match award.

Luff said: "It was great to get the team over the line today, the boys once again put in a great effort."

Chadwick added: "We were good today; I thought our fielding was excellent and Jack played a great innings to get us home."