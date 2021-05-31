Luff leads Lympsham & Belvedere to derby win over Weston

Published: 5:00 PM May 31, 2021

Lympsham & Belvedere got the better of Weston seconds in their Somerset League derby.

Put into bat, they saw George Nuttycombe (0) trapped lbw by Georgia Tulip and Jamie Howson (5) caught by Jack Trego.

Mike Hosey (21) and Jack Luff looked to rebuild the innings, with Nathan Hancock (39) adding a further 72 with Luff, before Neil Chadwick (10) was well caught on the boundary.

Sam McCrea (6) fell cheaply, but Tom Gooding joined Luff as he reached his century and went on to dominate the later stages of the innings to reach 133 before he was caught off the bowling of Tulip having hit eight sixes and nine fours.

Gooding (11) followed next ball as L&B closed on 249-8 from their 45 overs and it wasn't long before CJ Neate (1-15) made the breakthrough in Weston's reply.

McCrea (0-10) bowled well without luck in a lively opening spell before Gooding (1-25) had an immediate impact, but Trego (37) and Neave made steady progress before Chadwick struck as Howson took a low catch.

Chadwick bowled Belcher (5) to make it 86-4 in the 27th over and Neville (1-42) bowled a good spell to have Kearsey (8) well held by Luff at extra cover.

The return of Hosey had an instant impact as he bowled Blamire (4) before Chadwick bowled Neave (35) and Hosey (2-19) had Hearse (12) caught at cover by Luff, before Chadwick (4-26) bowled Whittock.

The game finished in fine style as Luff (1-4) rounded off a great individual performance as he held a fine caught and bowled to remove Tulip (6) and seal a 103-run victory and claim the Lympsham Concrete man of the match award.

Luff said: "IIt was great to put together an innings today, hopefully there will be more to come in the weeks ahead."

Neville added: "I thought the whole team bowled well today, it was good to get some overs in the bank."

Hosey said: "It was good to be back bowling again today, I'm looking forward to bowling in future weeks."