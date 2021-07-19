Hancock century sets up big Lympsham & Belvedere win

Published: 5:00 PM July 19, 2021

Nathan Hancock struck an excellent century as Lympsham & Belvedere twos beat Huntspill twos by 200 runs in an emphatic victory.

L&B chose to bat on a hot afternoon on an excellent looking wicket at Huntspill and openers Nathan Hancock and Sam Neate set the early tone racing to 50 in only the seventh over.

They continued to find the straight boundaries with ease as the hosts began to struggle in the hot conditions but having survived a couple of dropped catches, Neate was eventually dismissed for an impressive 66 with the score on 120 in the 18th over.

Hancock was joined by Kevin Crockett and the run fest continued as the boundaries continued to flow regularly, aided by excellent running between the wickets.

Crockett raced to his 50 while Hancock was putting any bad balls away with ease and reached a deserved and excellent century, his second for the club, before he was eventually dismissed with just three balls of the innings remaining for 112, including 12 fours and two sixes.

You may also want to watch:

Hancock and Crockett (85 not out) added 192 for the second wicket to see their side to an imposing 313-2 off 40 overs.

The home side started until Sam Bishop (4-0-16-2) trapped Roper (11) in front and in his next over he bowled Fisher for 16 in an impressive opening spell.

At the other end Matt Davis was finally rewarded for his efforts when he bowled T James (1) and Garner (0) in his fourth over to see Huntspill struggling at 30-4.

Home skipper Cavell struck a quickfire 42 before he was bowled by Nil Chatterjee (3-0-7-1) and Charlie Denny`s direct throw from square leg ran out E James.

It was left to Jack Neville (4.3-1-8-4) to wrap up the lower order as Huntspill were dismissed for 113, with the Butcombe Brewing Company man of the match award going to Hancock for his century.