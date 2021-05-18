Lympsham & Belvedere pick up points from rain-hit trip to Frome

Published: 3:51 PM May 18, 2021

Lympsham & Belvedere claimed 19 points from their rain-affected draw with Somerset League Division Two rivals Frome seconds.

Put into bat on a difficult wicket, they lost Mike Hosey (13) after an extended rain break.

Jamie Howson looked in good touch, putting away the bad balls, but Jack Luff fell for nine to leave L&B 54-2 in the 15th over.

Dave Luff followed soon after, but Howson (53) reached his half-century with some lusty blows, before he and Nathan Hancock fell in quick succession to Ford (5-21), who trapped Sam McCrea lbw without scoring to make it 111-6.

More wickets tumbled, with Neil Chadwick (11) last man to fall with the total on 136.

Dredge and Potter looked to attack in reply, as McCrea (0-28) and CJ Neate (0-26) struggled to contain their intent in wet conditions.

Jack Luff (1-7) trapped Potter (13) lbw before a final heavy shower ended any prospect of further play with the home side on 64-1 and Dredge unbeaten on 41.

The Lympsham Concrete man of the match award went to Howson for a fine half-century in difficult batting conditions and he said: "It's great to get some valuable runs this week and it felt good spending some time in the middle.

"I think we got a little lucky with the weather as Frome looked well set, we need to use this and push on in future weeks."

Jack Neville added: "It was a tough day at the office, things didn't go as we wanted on the field however spirits were kept high off the pitch which is great.

"The weather wasn't great but we got through it and picked up some valuable points.'"

L&B are due to host Bridgwater thirds on Saturday as the seconds visit Churchill in Division 6N, having seen their home match with Huntspill & District washed out last weekend.